Grand Valley State works fast in hiring football coach

More often than not, when new coaches take over, they're taking over down programs.

And then there's Scott Wooster, who will be taking over a traditional Division II football powerhouse in Grand Valley State, which named him head coach Saturday night. Wooster succeeds longtime head coach Matt Mitchell, who recently stepped down to join Luke Fickell's staff at Wisconsin.

"Oh, it's everything," Wooster said in an interview with The News on Saturday night. "It's humbling. You're talking Coach (Jim) Harkema, Coach (Tom) Beck, Coach (Brian) Kelly, Coach (Chuck) Martin, Coach Mitchell. To put Scott Wooster next to that is absolutely humbling, absolutely an honor. That's not lost on me.

"The opportunity, and obviously the expectations, I'm loving all of that."

Wooster was a relatively new member of Mitchell's staff at Grand Valley, signing on in 2000 as the offensive line/tight end coach and run-game coordinator.

He was part of an offensive staff that this past season helped the Lakers to top-10 marks nationally in scoring offense (37.9 points), total offense (449.8 yards) and rushing offense (228.7). Wooster oversaw a dominant offensive line that included five members of the all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team, including a tri of first-teamers, led by league offensive lineman of the year Quinton Barrow.

Grand Valley State was 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation through the regular season, before falling to rival Ferris State in the postseason. Ferris State went on to win a second consecutive national championship. Grand Valley State is looking for its first since it won four of five from 2002-06, two by Kelly, now head coach at LSU, and two by Martin, now head coach at Miami (Ohio).

"Scott Wooster demonstrated a superior ability to be the CEO of a football program and articulated a vision for leading young men who will leave here champions," Grand Valley athletic director Keri Becker said.

"Scott gives our team the absolute best chance for success now and into the future of Laker football."

Wooster, 45, becomes the eighth head coach in program history, the fourth in a row to be hired in-house.

Becoming a head coach has long been a dream for Wooster, who arrived at Grand Valley State after 11 years on staff at Wayne State, seven of those years as offensive-line coach. The dream used to be to become head coach at Wayne State, which has an opening right now following the dismissal of Wooster's former boss, Paul Winters. But dreams change, and the Grand Valley job is one of the best in Division II.

Wooster began his playing career at Eastern Michigan, before transferring to Wayne State, where he was a three-year starter and earned a bachelor's degree in 2001. He earned a master's from Wayne State in 2007.

Mitchell, Grand Valley State's head coach for 13 years, resigned less than a week ago to become special-teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin. Mitchell, Wooster said, kept everyone on the Grand Valley staff in the loop on his plans. Wooster plans to keep all of Mitchell's staff, though he expects some staffers to draw interest from bigger programs, given the program's success.

"Taking over a program in this condition," said Wooster, "yeah, it's amazing."

