Saturday's state basketball: Ohio rolls over Central Michigan

Associated Press and News staff

Athens, Ohio – Miles Brown scored 27 points and Ohio breezed to a 96-68 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Brown added five rebounds for the Bobcats (10-9, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson scored 12 points with eight rebounds. Jaylin Hunter also scored 12.

Brian Taylor finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three steals to pace the Chippewas (7-12, 2-4). Markus Harding added 16 points.

More men's results

▶Akron 63, (at) Western Michigan 55: Xavier Castaneda scored 32. Castaneda also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Zips (13-6, 5-1 Mid-American Conference). Greg Tribble had nine points and Sammy Hunter scored eight.

The Broncos (6-13, 2-4) were led by Markeese Hastings with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jefferson Monegro finished with eight points and five assists. Lamar Norman Jr. had six points and six assists.

▶Northern Illinois 88, (at) Eastern Michigan 67: David Coit scored 24 points and Northern Illinois rolled. Coit added five assists for the Huskies (7-12, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Zarigue Nutter had 19 points and Darweshi Hunter scored 16.

Noah Farrakhan finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace the Eagles (4-15, 1-5). Tyson Acuff added 18 points.

▶Ferris State 74, (at) Wayne State 55: Solomon Oraegbu scored 18 and Ben Davidson 12 for Ferris State (15-5, 6-3 GLIAC). Avery Lewis scored 18 and Carmelo Harris 10 for Wayne State (7-9, 4-5).

Women's results

▶(At) Western Michigan 68, Buffalo 56: Taylor Williams and Lauren Ross each scored 20 and Hannah Spitzley scored 10 for Western Michigan (9-8, 4-2 Mid-American Conference). Jazmine Young scored 17 for Buffalo (8-7, 3-3).

▶(At) Ball State 71, Central Michigan 62: Anna Clephane scored 19 and Marie Kiefer 16 for Ball State (15-4, 5-1 MAC). Sydney Harris scored 26 and Bridget Utberg 15 for Central (3-14, 1-5).

▶(At) Eastern Michigan 66, Northern Illinois 61, OT: Lachelle Austin scored 23, Ce'Nara Skanes 17 and Irekpitan Ozzy-Momodu 11 for Eastern. Chelby Koker scored 25 for NIU. Both teams are (10-7, 2-4 MAC).

▶(At) Wayne State 53, Lake Superior State 52: Shea Tripp split a pair of free throws with two seconds left to give Wayne State (9-7, 2-6 GLIAC) the win. Maxine Moore scored 14 and Tripp 13 for the Warriors. Margot Woughter scored 14 for Lake State (5-11, 2-6).

More men's results

Calvin 54, Trine 47

Grand Valley St. 74, Michigan Tech 61

N. Michigan 89, Davenport 74

Olivet 73, Kalamazoo 56

Saginaw Valley St. 79, Lake Superior St. 73