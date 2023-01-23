State hoops: UDM's Davis eyes wins more than 'Pistol' Pete, with Oakland up next

Detroit -- The last week has been a big one for Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis.

On Jan. 14, the fifth-year senior guard became the NCAA's all-time 3-point king, and then this past Saturday, he moved up to No. 2 on the NCAA's all-time scoring list.

But on Sunday afternoon, there was no pomp and circumstance as Davis and the Titans were back at Calihan Hall, preparing for perhaps the biggest week of the team's season. And for Davis -- who stayed after practice to put up more shots (his dad estimates he's taken more than a million in his lifetime) and then moved over to the scorer's table for an impromptu film session -- the team always has mattered more than the records.

Detroit Mercy (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League) hosts rival Oakland (8-12, 6-3) at 7 Monday night in one of the more-pivotal games in recent Metro Series history. Both are still in position to earn a top-four seed in the Horizon League tournament, which is critical, because that guarantees a first-round bye and a second-round home game. Under the new Horizon League tournament format, a top-four seed has been critical. And the current Horizon League standings are all kinds of bunched up.

"This," said Davis, "is a big week."

Oakland has won 11 of 12 in the rivalry, with Detroit Mercy's lone win in that stretch coming exactly two years ago. That was the first and only win over Oakland in the Davis era -- Antoine, and head coach Mike, Antoine's father.

Detroit Mercy comes into the game losers of four of six, but winners of the last two, and waiting nervously for word, perhaps coming Monday afternoon, if junior guard Jayden Stone will be cleared by the NCAA. He's been out with while seeking an academic eligibility waiver. The NCAA committee meets on Mondays, but didn't meet last week because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There's not guarantee Stone will be on this Monday's docket, either.

That's been a theme all season for the Titans, who've only had four players who've been available for every game.

One of those players, of course, is Davis, who's even played through a broken nose -- he's now wearing a mask, built by the same guy who built Rip Hamilton's back in the day -- to average 27 points, tops in the country.

Senior forward Gerald Liddell missed time early with eligibility issues, then lately with injury issues, but he's back, and is averaging a double-double (17.3 points, 11.1 points) for the Titans. Oakland also recruited Liddell this offseason, but he arrived at Detroit Mercy from Alabama State.

As for Oakland, winners of six of seven, the dynamic duo of senior point guard Jalen Moore, looking 100% finally after an ankle injury bugged him during the first half of the season, and sophomore forward Trey Townsend, the odds-on favorite to be the league's player of the year after Davis finally departs, is leading the way. They've gotten plenty of help from graduate-student forward Keaton Hervey and junior guard Rocket Watts, who's heated up -- interestingly, since he got a hair cut after a disappointing game against his ex-team, Michigan State.

The big question Monday for Oakland will be the status of significant 3-point threat, Blake Lampman, a junior guard who returned from a broken arm early this season, but now is battling a knee injury. Lampman, who worked out this summer with Davis at Calihan Hall, each putting up 3,000 shots a day, is doubtful, Oakland coach Greg Kampe said Sunday, and will be a game-time decision.

"They're really good at what they do," Mike Davis said after practice Sunday. "They can beat anybody in the league.

"They've won every close game they've been in, and we've lost every close game we've been in."

That's dug the Titans a bit of a whole in the league standings, though not an insurmountable one -- and it's one they began to start digging out of last week, thanks in large part to Davis.

In the Jan. 14 win over Robert Morris, Davis scored 41 in becoming the NCAA's 3-point king, passing former Oakland star Travis Bader, and then Wofford's Fletcher Magee. Then, in Saturday's win at IUPUI, he scored a season-high 42 to move into second place all-time in NCAA scoring, passing Portland State's Freeman Williams as mom and grandma looked on from the stands. (Amazingly, in those last two games, a total of two points came from the free-throw line, for a guy who's doubled almost every time he touches the ball.]) Earlier this season, Davis became the Horizon League scoring king. Last season, he became Detroit Mercy's scoring king.

All that's left for Davis to pass is No. 1, the legendary "Pistol" Pete Maravich, who scored 3,667 points in 83 career games at LSU, without a 3-point line. Davis is at 3,274.

Coming into the season, catching Maravich seemed like a stretch for Davis, and it still is -- but not as big of one.

Detroit Mercy has 12 guaranteed games left, 11 in the regular season and at least one in the Horizon League tournament. If that's it, Davis would have to average 32.75 points the rest of the way. But if there's a 13th game, 30.2 points; if there's a 14th game, 28 points; and if there's a 15th game, 26.2 points -- under his career average. A healthy and complete Detroit Mercy team could contend for a Horizon League tournament title and NCAA bid.

That push starts Monday against Oakland, and then there's a big road game at Youngstown State next Sunday, and a big home game against Cleveland State on Feb. 2.

"The more games we play," said Mike Davis, who had nine NCAA Tournament appearances in his first three stops, over 18 years, but is 0-for-4 so far at Detroit Mercy, "he's definitely got a chance.

"What 'Pistol' Pete did will never be duplicated," continued Mike Davis, who, like his son, has come to embrace the ride, even the Antoine Davis career point counter dad used to hate (he thought it was a distraction), but now thinks is kind of cool (it is history, after all), hanging behind one of the baskets at Calihan Hall. "I'm not saying Twon won't break his record. What 'Pistol' Pete did in his era was special. And what Twon is doing in his era is special."

Said Antoine Davis, whose No. 0 will be retired by Detroit Mercy on Senior Night at Calihan Hall on Feb. 25: "Yeah, I mean it's still possible that it could happen. But at the end of the day, No. 2 is something that hasn't been done since the 1970s. I'll be OK. I'll be No. 1 in my generation."

"I'm just enjoying it, I'm just living in the moment, having fun playing," continued Antoine Davis, whose never scored in single digits in a college basketball game, but this season also averages more than three assists a game. "And just trying to get us some wins."

Slam dunks

▶ It's a new era for Western Michigan, under first-year coach Dwayne Stephens, and Central Michigan, under second-year coach Tony Barbee, but the Chippewas are bringing back some history when the rivals meet in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday night. CMU is bringing back the famed "Toilet Paper Toss" for its 40th anniversary; every attendee will be provided a roll of toilet paper and encouraged to participate. Should make for some epic photos.

▶ There was some curiosity how Eastern Michigan would mesh with all those marquee transfers, most notably Emoni Bates. And it's been a tough go for sophomore point guard Noah Farrakhan, averaging 12.8 points after leading the team at 16.6 as a freshman. That's forced second-year coach Stan Heath to bring him off the bench for two of the last three games, and that might be working. He scored a season-high 26 on Saturday against Northern Illinois.

▶ The state's three Mid-American Conference men's programs all are in rebuild mode, all with new coaches in the last three years, and there have been big-time growing pains this season -- they're a combined 17-40. There have been highlights: WMU beat EMU, EMU beat CMU and CMU beat Michigan (which EMU barely lost to). But it's anybody's guess which will break their NCAA Tournament drought first: EMU (1998), CMU (2003) or WMU (2014).

▶ This is a big, big week for the No. 14 Michigan women's basketball team, which will host No. 6 Indiana on Monday, then travel to Maryland on Thursday. Both games are on Big Ten Network. The Indiana game is particularly intriguing, featuring the top two scoring defenses in the Big Ten. Indiana is holding opponents to 58.6 points a game, and Michigan 60.4. Michigan held its last three (Purdue, Michigan State and Rutgers) under 60, in three wins.

▶ The Detroit Mercy women's team is just 3-16 -- one more win than the last two seasons combined -- but you can see the impact new coach Kate Achter is making. The team's roster lacks talent, but plays hard. In last week's loss to rival Oakland, a significantly better team, Detroit Mercy trailed by 21 entering the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 10. This is a similar rebuild to what Achter had at Loyola-Chicago, which was 2-28 her first year, 18-12 last season.

Games of the week

MEN

∎Oakland at Detroit Mercy, 7 Monday (ESPN+)

∎Eastern Michigan at Toledo, 7 Tuesday (CBSSN)

∎Purdue at Michigan, 9 Thursday (FS1)

∎Oakland at Youngstown State, 7 Friday (ESPN2)

∎Michigan State at Purdue, 12:15 Sunday (CBS)

∎Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 7 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Detroit Mercy at Youngstown State, 2 Sunday (ESPN+)

WOMEN

∎Indiana at Michigan, 8:15 Monday (BTN)

∎Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, 7 Wednesday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan at Maryland, 6:30 Thursday (BTN)

∎Cleveland State at Oakland, 2 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan State at Illinois, 6 Sunday (BTN)

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (last week: 1), 13-7

2. Michigan (2), 11-8

3. Oakland (3), 8-12

4. Detroit Mercy (7), 8-12

5. Western Michigan (6), 6-13

6. Eastern Michigan (4), 4-15

7. Central Michigan (5), 7-12

WOMEN

1. Michigan (1), 16-3

2. Michigan State (2), 10-9

3. Western Michigan (5), 9-8

4. Oakland (4), 10-9

5. Eastern Michigan (3), 10-7

6. Central Michigan (6), 3-14

7. Detroit Mercy (7), 3-16

