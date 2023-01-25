Emoni Bates scores Eastern Michigan's last 29 points before halftime in loss to Toledo
Eastern Michigan star Emoni Bates had quite the first half Tuesday against Toledo, but it wasn't enough to help the Eagles secure a victory.
Bates, the former Ypsilanti Lincoln who transferred to EMU from Memphis during the offseason, scored Eastern Michigan's last 29 points before halftime, but Toledo overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to pull out an 84-79 victory at Savage Arena.
Bates finished with a career-high 43 points, shooting 9-of-14 from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds.
Eastern Michigan trailed 36-35 at halftime, with Bates accounting for all the Eagles' points after falling behind 14-6 with 13:35 left in the first half. Bates was 10 of 14 from the floor, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds at halftime.
Eastern Michigan's Noah Farrakhan opened the second half with a jumper to end Bates' streak. The Eagles built a 57-47 lead on a Farrakhan jumper with 12:08 left, but the Rockets rallied.
JT Schumate led Toledo (14-6, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) with 20 points, as all five starters scored in double figures. Farrakhan added 14 for EMU (4-16, 1-6).