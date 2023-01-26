Leaving DII powerhouse GVSU for Wisconsin tough, but right for Matt Mitchell

Matt Mitchell has had his share of offers to leave Grand Valley State over the years.

Earlier this month, he finally got one he couldn't refuse -- departing after 13 years as head coach of the Division II-powerhouse Lakers to join Luke Fickell's new coaching staff at Wisconsin. Mitchell, 48, officially signed his new contract with Wisconsin earlier this week.

Mitchell will be the special-teams coach and outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin.

"There has been some previous interest and outreach by some other institutions, but it never was the right fit or the right timing," Mitchell told The News over the phone Wednesday. "I feel like this is the perfect fit. The timing's difficult because Grand Valley has a really good team coming back. There are a lot of relationship in that building.

"But this was too good an opportunity to pass up."

Mitchell joined Grand Valley State as an assistant coach in 2004 under Chuck Martin, who led Grand Valley State to two Division II national championships. When Martin left to join Brian Kelly, another former Grand Valley State coach, at Notre Dame in 2010, Mitchell was named Martin's successor.

In 13 years (12 seasons, because of COVID), Mitchell was 117-31, with seven Division II playoff appearances. He led the Lakers to a perfect 12-0 regular season and No. 1 ranking in the country this past season, before falling to rival Ferris State, which went on to win a second straight national championship.

This year was his best chance at the national championship that eluded him, a regret, to be sure.

"But I will never regret the way in which we operated," Mitchell said.

Mitchell is the fourth consecutive Grand Valley State head coach to leave for a job at the next level -- Tom Beck to Notre Dame offensive coordinator, Kelly to Central Michigan head coach, and Martin to Notre Dame defensive backs coach.

Mitchell, who is married and has two sons, is expected to more than double his salary, who made about $170,000 at Grand Valley State.

He was offered the Wisconsin job Sunday, Jan. 15, about six days after he first interviewed. He had already decided if he was offered, he was taking it. But he made sure to let his players and coaches know in person. There was a team meeting that Sunday night.

"I was not going to tell the team I was leaving over Zoom or text message," Mitchell said. "The relationships I have there, 19 years, 13 as a head coach, I was not going to tell them any way but in person.

"It was a very emotional meeting."

Mitchell didn't really know Fickell -- who took the Wisconsin job after a highly successful run at the University of Cincinnati -- before the interview.

His indirect connection was Mike Tressel, who was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator, and followed Fickell to Wisconsin to be DC and outside linebackers coach. Mitchell and Tressel played together and were roommates at Cornell College, a Division III school in Iowa, and then got their coaching starts together at Wartburg College, another Division III school, also in Iowa, before Tressel eventually joined Mark Dantonio's coaching staffs at Cincinnati and Michigan State. Mitchell and Tressel stayed in touch when Tressel was in East Lansing.

Fickell, in announcing Mitchell's hiring, called Mitchell "a good fit on our staff and in this program."

"I was fired up that we were able to add Matt to the staff," Fickell said in a statement. "He is a great coach with tremendous experience. What his teams at Grand Valley State accomplished is very impressive."

The 2023 season will be Mitchell's first season as an assistant coach since 2009, but could be his path back to being a head coach someday, at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan all have had multiple head-coaching changes since Mitchell has been head coach at Grand Valley, and he's never been considered a realistic candidate. Despite the 12-0 regular season in 2022, he wasn't interviewed for the Western Michigan job that eventually went to Lance Taylor, the offensive coordinator at Louisville. (Also not interviewed: Ferris State head coach Tony Annese.)

Grand Valley State, which has four national championships to its credit (two under Kelly and two under Martin), acted quickly in naming Mitchell's successor. Offensive-line coach Scott Wooster got the job this week, the former Wayne State player and long-time assistant locked up while Wayne State also is looking for a head football coach.

Mitchell said he gave his endorsement to Wooster before he left for Wisconsin.

"He's a high-character person that brings a really, really strong culture," Mitchell said of Wooster, whom he hired in 2020 away from Wayne State, a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rival. "His promotion allows Grand Valley to pick up where it left off, and maybe even potentially be better. I hope he is better.

"He's 100% the right man for that position."

