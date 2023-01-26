'Blessed to be back home': Tyrone Wheatley hired as Wayne State head football coach

The Detroit News

Wayne State is hiring a local standout as its next football coach.

The Division II school announced Thursday that it has selected Tyrone Wheatley, a former star at Dearborn Heights Robichaud and the University of Michigan, as its head coach.

"I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community," Erika Wallace, interim athletic director, said in a statement. "Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program. I'm looking forward to watching his leadership as he guides our Warrior student-athletes into a new era."

Wheatley brings a wealth of experience in his 16 years as a coach, including five in the NFL, most recently as running backs coach with the Denver Broncos.

"First of all, I would like to thank Wayne State University, President M. Roy Wilson and athletic director Erika Wallace for the opportunity to lead a great university and its football team," commented Wheatley. "Throughout the interview process, Mrs. Wallace showed that Wayne State was well prepared and very detailed in what they wanted in the football program and the direction of the athletic department. This made me really excited about the job. I am looking forward to coming home — as they always say, there is no place like home. No matter where I have been, I've always tried to recruit the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. I am pleased, honored and blessed to be back home and to coach at Wayne State University." Prior to joining the Broncos, Wheatley served as Morgan State's head coach for three seasons from 2019-21. During his tenure, he led the program to five wins, despite the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's cancelation of the 2020 fall football season (COVID-19).

Wheatley spent the 2015-16 collegiate seasons as running backs coach at Michigan. Wheatley was part of a coaching staff that guided the team to consecutive 10-3 seasons and back-to-back bowl appearances. In his first season at Michigan, the Wolverines rushing attack collected over 2,000 yards on the ground with 27 touchdowns. The following year, Michigan rushed for 212.9 yards per game and registered 304 rushes for 2,768 yards (4.8 avg.) with 41 scores. Wheatley was also the running backs coach at Eastern Michigan in 2009 and spent three years (2010-12) at Syracuse. Wheatley began his coaching career at Robichaud High School, where he served as head football coach for the Bulldogs in 2007. That season, Robichaud went 9-2 in the regular season and was a perfect 6-0 in league play.

As a star running back at Michigan, Wheatley earned three consecutive All-Big Ten accolades (1992-94) after graduating from Robichaud. In his sophomore season in 1992, Wheatley was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and finished with a 235-yard game in the Rose Bowl, earning him the game's MVP award. He rushed for 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding three receiving TD's and one on a kickoff return.