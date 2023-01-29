Saturday's state basketball: Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio)

The Detroit News

Oxford, Ohio – Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Farrakhan also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (5-16, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates added 17 points one game after scoring a career-high 43 in an 84-79 loss to Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan, including the final 27 of the first half, in the loss to the Rockets. Bates made just 5 of 18 shots against the RedHawks, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson Acuff added 12 points and four steals.

Mekhi Lairy had 23 points and three steals to pace the RedHawks (7-14, 1-7). Ryan Mabrey added 16 points and Morgan Safford pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds.

More men's results

▶Saginaw Valley State 61, (at) Wayne State 48: Chansey Willis Jr. scored 18 and Freddie McIntosh 12 for Saginaw Valley (11-9, 6-4 GLIAC). Kalmen Lennox scored 15 and Justice Gordon 11 for Wayne State (7-10, 4-6).

Women's results

▶Purdue Fort Wayne 69, (at) Detroit Mercy 45: Audra Emmerson scored 18 and Amelia Bromenschenkel 16 for Fort Wayne (9-13, 6-6 Horizon). Lucia Fleta Robles and Irene Murua each scored nine for Detroit Mercy (3-18, 1-11).

▶Cleveland State 72, (at) Oakland 51: Destiny Leo scored 23 and Brittni Moore 15 for Cleveland State (19-3, 10-2 Horizon). Brooke Quarles-Daniels scored 14 for Oakland (10-11, 5-7).

▶Toledo 79, (at) Eastern Michigan 73 (OT): Quinesha Lockett scored 25 and Sammi Mikonowicz 17 for Toledo (15-4, 6-2 MAC). Ce'Nara Skanes scored 23 and Tayra Eke 15 for Eastern (11-8, 3-5).

▶(At) Miami (Ohio) 77, Central Michigan 68: Peyton Scott scored 23 and Ivy Wolf 16 for Miami (8-13, 3-5 MAC). Sydney Harris scored 24 and Taylor Anderson 14 for Central (4-15, 2-6).

▶(At) Kent State 64, Western Michigan 38: Lindsey Thall and Clare Kelly each scored 12 for Kent State (13-6, 5-3 MAC). Hannah Spitzley scored 12 and Taylor Williams had 11 rebounds for Western (9-10, 4-4).

▶Saginaw Valley State 69, (at) Wayne State 56: Kaitlyn Zarycki scored 30 and Tori DePerry and Tyler Scheid 11 each for Saginaw Valley (11-9, 6-4 GLIAC). Rebecca Fugate led Wayne State (10-8, 3-7) with 18 points.

More men's scores

Alma 75, Kalamazoo 69

Calvin 66, Adrian 41

Ferris St. 106, N. Michigan 93, OT

Hillsdale 84, Northwood 54

Michigan Tech 76, Lake Superior St. 71

Purdue-Northwest 90, Davenport 73

Trine 73, Olivet 52

More women's scores