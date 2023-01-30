Here are contract details for new Wayne State football coach Tyrone Wheatley

Detroit — Tyrone Wheatley, the former Michigan football star and one of the greatest athletes ever born in Michigan, has signed a four-year contract to be the next head coach at Wayne State.

Under terms of the deal, revealed via a Freedom of Information Act request by The News, Wheatley will make an average of $205,000 in annual base pay over the terms of the deal. Wheatley will make $170,000 in his first year, $215,000 in his second, $220,000 in his third and $225,000 in his fourth as head of the Division II program.

The deal also calls for modest bonuses, including $5,000 each for being named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference coach of the year and for making the Division II playoffs. Wheatley also gets $5,000 if Wayne State wins the GLIAC regular-season championship, and $3,000 if Wayne State wins a ninth game in a season (including playoffs) and $3,000 for each additional win after that.

Wheatley also gets $3,000 for every postseason win, $10,000 if he's named national coach of the year, and $20,000 if Wayne State wins a national championship.

In fringe benefits, Wheatley also will get $750 a month toward a car, and up to 10 tickets per football game.

The previous Wayne State head football coach, Paul Winters, made $273,360 plus retirement-fund contributions in the last season of a two-year extension he signed in 2019. Winters was fired in December, weeks before his latest contract was set to expire, following his 19th season as head coach. Winters, 65, led Wayne State to the 2011 national-championship game, but the Warriors were 3-18 the last two seasons.

More: 'It's great to be back home': Ex-Michigan star Tyrone Wheatley jumps at Wayne State job

Wheatley, 51, an Inkster native who starred in football and track and field at Dearborn Heights Robichaud and then Michigan, returns home to Michigan after spending this past season as running backs coach of the NFL's Denver Broncos. He was head coach of Morgan State, of the Football Championship Subdivision, from 2019-21. He's also had coaching jobs at Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Syracuse, and with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played at Michigan for four years, and was the 1992 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and a three-time first-team all-Big Ten selection, before going on to play 10 years in the NFL.

Wheatley will be formally introduced during a campus press conference Thursday.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984