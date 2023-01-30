Purdue a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 college basketball poll; Tennessee up to No. 2

By Dave Skretta

Associated Press

Purdue became this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll Monday after wins over Michigan and Michigan State last week as chaos ensued behind the Boilermakers among other ranked teams.

More than half of Top 25 teams lost, including second-ranked Alabama, which was routed by Oklahoma in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. That allowed Purdue to grab the remaining No. 1 votes and tighten its grip atop the poll, while Tennessee jumped two spots to second and Houston held onto third in voting by 62 national media members.

The Boilermakers (21-1) have won eight straight since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2.

“We're the No. 1 team in the country because of how unselfish we are as a team,” Purdue guard David Jenkins Jr. said. “We had a lot of people doubting us in the beginning because, you know, we may not be the most talented team or whatever, but we're close on the court and off the court and it's really translating to how we're winning.”

The Volunteers climbed to their highest perch since reaching No. 1 for four weeks during the 2018-19 season. They routed Georgia before becoming one of three SEC teams to beat Big 12 opponents on Saturday, knocking off No. 10 Texas 82-71 for their fifth consecutive win over a top-10 team.

Perhaps this is the year Rick Barnes finally gets the Vols through the Sweet 16 for the first time as their coach.

“We have a chance to be as good as we want to be,” he said. “It's up to one thing: Are we tough enough to embrace the daily grind? And not worry about going to the Final Four or worry about going to the NCAA Tournament, but can we build a team that can be successful that time of year? It starts with truly embracing the grind.”

The Crimson Tide dropped to fourth after the blowout loss to the Sooners, when Alabama fell behind by 17 at halftime in an eventual 93-69 defeat. The Tide edged fifth-ranked Arizona by just two points in this week's poll.

“It doesn't have any effect on SEC standings, which is the only good thing to come out of this,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said of the lopsided loss. “Hopefully we'll recover from a loss out of conference, but you know, it's not good.”

Virginia was sixth and Kansas State, which rebounded from a narrow loss at No. 13 Iowa State by pummeling Florida on Saturday, fell two spots to seventh; the Wildcats face eighth-ranked Kansas in a top-10 showdown Tuesday night.

UCLA dropped to ninth after losing to Southern California and Texas rounded out the top 10.

Baylor continued its climbfrom unranked to No. 11 following wins over the Jayhawks and Arkansas. The Bears were followed by Gonzaga, Iowa State, Marquette and league rival TCU – the sixth Big 12 team in the top 15.

Xavier, Providence, Saint Mary's, Florida Atlantic and Clemson completed the top 20, while poll returners Indiana and San Diego State joined Miami, UConn and Auburn in rounding out the Top 25.

Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (62) 21-1 1550 1 2. Tennessee 18-3 1443 4 3. Houston 20-2 1415 3 4. Alabama 18-3 1312 2 5. Arizona 19-3 1310 6 6. Virginia 16-3 1258 7 7. Kansas State 18-3 1190 5 8. Kansas 17-4 1034 9 9. UCLA 17-4 993 8 10. Texas 17-4 939 10 11. Baylor 16-5 905 17 12. Gonzaga 18-4 837 14 13. Iowa State 15-5 832 12 14. Marquette 17-5 769 16 15. TCU 16-5 752 11 16. Xavier 17-5 689 13 17. Providence 17-5 438 23 18. Saint Mary's 19-4 419 22 19. FAU 21-1 392 21 20. Clemson 18-4 340 24 21. Indiana 15-6 250 - 22. San Diego State 17-4 170 - 23. Miami (Florida) 16-5 146 20 24. UConn 16-6 131 19 25. Auburn 16-5 117 15

Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Coll of Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, NC State 39, Boise St. 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Pittsburgh 9, Arkansas 9, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, West Virginia 2, Saint Louis 1, Southern Cal 1.