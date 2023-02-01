State hoops: Dan Majerle sees big future for CMU; tossing TP, WMU a good start

Dan Majerle has been here before, though it's been a minute.

Interestingly, he sees some similarities between when he arrived at Central Michigan in 1984, from Traverse City High School, to now with the Chippewas. His first two teams in Mount Pleasant were tough, amid a rebuild. Tony Barbee is in his second season as head coach at CMU, and things have been even tougher.

Majerle's third year, though, was special, with a trip to the NCAA Tournament. He can see a similar path for Barbee.

"I think they're on the right track," Majerle said over the phone this week, after attending Saturday's thrilling win over rival Western Michigan at McGuirk Arena. He also has a good idea what a good rebuild looks like, having taken over as head coach of Grand Canyon before its first season in Division I, and had the team knocking on the door of the NCAA Tournament three years in. "It's a really, really young team, one of the youngest teams in Division I.

"When I got there back in 1984, we were pretty much a last-place team. We built it by the time I was a junior.

"Hopefully that's the same projection."

Central Michigan is just 8-14, 3-6 in the Mid-American Conference, after going 7-23, 6-12 in Barbee's first year — though CMU was the lone team from Michigan to advance to the MAC tournament in 2022.

There were higher hopes coming into this season, though there have been some significant growing pains, not helped at all by the extended absence of sophomore guard Kevin Miller, the team's leading scorer who hasn't played since Nov. 23.

Central Michigan has had to turn the team over to a freshman point guard, in Reggie Bass, and a senior guard, in Detroit Edison alum Brian Taylor. Those are the only two players to play all 22 games this season, and Taylor is the only one of the two to start all 22 games. The highlight of his season came Saturday, when before the largest crowd in McGuirk Arena history, 5,425, he drained a 3-pointer with less than 7 seconds left to complete a rousing comeback win over Western Michigan. WMU had led by 11 with 4:07 left, nine with 3:11 left.

It was the perfect ending to a perfect day in Mount Pleasant, where students were lined up outside more than an hour before tipoff, despite the snow — plenty ready for a rivalry, but also the return of Majerle (he can't remember the last game he attended), plus the return of the Toilet Paper Toss, made popular in the 1980s.

"McGuirk was rocking," athletic director Amy Folan said. "They're the best fans.

"Our student-athletes are tough, and our students are tough, too."

"They won this game," Barbee said of the Chippewas fans.

Saturday's win was the highlight of the season for Central Michigan, even though it beat Michigan at Crisler Center. This one, though, came at home, in front of a sellout crowd, which came to toss the toilet paper for tipoff, and stayed for the final shot, even though Central Michigan trailed for trailed for more than 39 minutes.

Junior guard Jesse Zarzuela, who's also missed time with injuries this season, led the way for the Chippewas with 25 points. Bass had 13. Taylor had eight, and was shooting just 28% on 3's before he made his biggest one.

The win, but more so the atmosphere, gave Central Michigan fans a glimpse of just how much fun things can be if Barbee gets things turned around.

Central Michigan hasn't had a winning season since 2018-19, and hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2003 — the second-longest drought in the state, ahead of only Eastern Michigan (1998). The last NCAA Tournament appearance before that was Majerle's, before he went on to a 14-year NBA career.

"They are having a tough year, major injuries, a lot of guys down, it's been hard," Majerle said. "But to have a fan base like that come in, hopefully that kind of gets this thing snowballing, gets the students back into it.

"It's always been a great college town. It always takes not only a good team, but the fans."

Majerle, 57, can't remember the last time he was at a Central Michigan game as a fan, before Saturday. He last was at a CMU game in November 2014, when his Grand Canyon team was playing the first of a home-and-home against the Chippewas. (CMU won, 79-77, then GCU won at home in 2015, 75-72). He was back in Mount Pleasant last year, helping move his son, Max, into his new digs.

Max Majerle is a freshman guard for Central Michigan, averaging 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds. He has played in 21 games, and has started 10.

Max Majerle graduated from Arcadia High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he averaged nearly 14 points in a three-year career. He attended prep school at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. That's where he first caught Barbee's attention, and Barbee called him up. There was no going through Dan to get to Max. There wasn't much of a concern about Max being able to handle the pressure of following in the footsteps of his dad, whose No. 44 is retired by CMU, since he's basically been in the spotlight all his life, as the son of a three-time NBA All-Star who scored nearly 11,000 points and had more than 4,000 rebounds in his NBA career.

Max asked Dad what he thought, and Dan thought back to his time in Mount Pleasant and told his son he'd love it. Max committed without even visiting the Mount Pleasant campus.

Before Saturday's game, Dan got to throw a warmup pass to Max, who dunked it, just one of many highlights on a Saturday that, the Majerles and others hope, is a sign of things to come.

"You can tell their vision is really good," Dan Majerle said of the Central Michigan administration and Barbee, the former head coach at UTEP and Auburn, and who came to CMU after a long stint as an assistant at Kentucky.

"I tell Max all the time, 'You have a chance to help rebuild a program that has a great tradition.'

"It's been a great move for (Max). ... He's very happy being there."

Slam dunks

∎In Mike Davis' first years as a head coach at Detroit Mercy, there has been one headache after another, most notably COVID-19 complications, but also injuries and other personnel matters. The Titans, despite a star player in the NCAA's second-leading all-time scorer Antoine Davis, have struggled to get all their best players on the floor at the same time, and that continues to be the case this year. This week came a big blow: Jayden Stone, a junior guard from Perth, Australia, is out for the season, after the NCAA this week denied his waiver request over an academic issue. He played 13 games for the Titans, averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds, and developed a big-time chemistry with Davis, from there time living together in Davis' apartment over the summer.

∎Michigan State head women's coach Suzy Merchant was released from Sparrow Hospital in Lansing on Monday, two days after she was in a one-car accident following a medical episode. She missed Thursday's loss at Illinois, and it wasn't immediately clear if she will be with the team when it plays at Nebraska on Thursday. Dean Lockwood, in his fourth season as associate head coach, has been filling in during Merchant's absence.

∎Despite being held to 14 points in a loss to Oakland last month, Detroit Mercy's Davis still leads the nation, averaging 26.0 points. Davis is 335 points behind "Pistol" Pete Maravich for college basketball's all-time scoring record, meaning if Detroit Mercy plays the minimum amount of games the rest of the way (nine), he has to average 37.2 points. Twice this season, he's topped 40; there have been 20 other 40-point games in all of Division I.

∎The Oakland women have a special player coming up through the ranks in point guard Brooke Quarles-Daniels (it was just Brooke Daniels until a few weeks ago, when she decided to honor her grandfather), an ex-Macomb L'Anse Creuse North star who has been Horizon League player of the week five times, including the last three weeks. An Oakland recruit since she was in middle school, Daniels leads the team, averaging 12.0 points.

∎Central Michigan AD Folan on the state of the men's program under Barbee in Year 2: "We definitely like Coach Barbee's trajectory. We've got a lot of basketball to play, and he's taking things in the right direction. I'm looking forward to all the great things to come."

∎Eastern Michigan landed a fifth nationally televised game, with the Saturday, Feb. 18 game at Kent State moving to Friday, Feb. 17, so it can be on CBS Sports Network. You can credit sophomore Emoni Bates, a big draw averaging 20.3 points in Year 1 with the Eagles.

Games of the week

MEN

∎Cleveland State at Detroit Mercy, 7 Thursday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan State vs. Rutgers, noon Saturday (Fox)

∎Cleveland State at Oakland, 1 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Ohio State at Michigan, 1 Sunday (CBS)

∎Maryland at Michigan State, 9 Tuesday (ESPN)

WOMEN

∎Illinois at Michigan, 6:30 Thursday (BTN)

∎Michigan State at Nebraska, 8:30 Thursday (BTN)

∎Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan, 1 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Green Bay at Oakland, 2 Sunday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan at Michigan State, 3 Sunday (BTN+)

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (last week: 1), 14-8

2. Michigan (2), 11-10

3. Oakland (3), 9-14

4. Eastern Michigan (6), 6-16

5. Central Michigan (7), 8-14

6. Detroit Mercy (4), 8-15

7. Western Michigan (5), 6-16

WOMEN

1. Michigan (1), 17-5

2. Michigan State (2), 11-10

3. Eastern Michigan (5), 11-8

4. Oakland (4), 10-11

5. Western Michigan (3), 9-10

6. Central Michigan (6), 4-15

7. Detroit Mercy (7), 3-18

