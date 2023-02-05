Saturday's state basketball: Davis sets another record in Detroit Mercy victory

Associated Press and News staff

Detroit – Antoine Davis scored 32 points while setting another NCAA record to lead Detroit Mercy over Purdue Fort Wayne 85-52 on Saturday.

It was Davis’ 136th straight game in double figures, the longest in NCAA history, and moved his career point total to 3,399, 268 behind Peter Maravich’s NCAA record.

Davis was 12 of 24 shooting (6 for 10 from distance) for the Titans (10-15, 6-8 Horizon League). Gerald Liddell scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Damezi Anderson was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Bobby Planutis led the way for the Mastodons (15-10, 7-7) with 11 points. Jarred Godfrey added 10 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Damian Chong Qui finished with eight points.

More men's games

▶(At) Oakland 92, Cleveland State 89, OT: Jalen Moore scored 25 points and Oakland had two other players over 20 points. Moore had seven assists and five steals for the Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 8-6 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 23 points and added 17 rebounds and four blocks. Blake Lampman recorded 22 points, with five 3-pointers.

Tristan Enaruna finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Vikings (14-11, 9-5). Cleveland State also got 17 points and two steals from Jayson Woodrich. Deshon Parker had 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

▶Buffalo 85, (at) Western Michigan 76: Curtis Jones scored 30 points, shot 10 for 21 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (11-12, 5-5 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett scored 27 points while shooting 9 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added 15 rebounds. Armoni Foster recorded 12 points and was 3 of 8 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Tray Maddox Jr. led the way for the Broncos (6-17, 2-8) with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Western Michigan also got 19 points, five assists and three steals from Lamar Norman Jr.. Titus Wright also put up 11 points. The Broncos prolonged their losing streak to six.

▶(At) Northern Michigan 63, Wayne State 58: Max Bjorklund scored 16 and Max Weisbrod 12 for Northern Michigan (17-6, 9-4 GLIAC). Avery Lewis scored 24 and Carmelo Harris 12 for Wayne State (7-12, 4-8).

Women's games

▶Eastern Michigan 68, (at) Central Michigan 54: Lachelle Austin scored 21, Ce'Nara Skanes 18 and Tayra Eke 14 for Eastern Michigan (12-9, 4-6 MAC). Sydney Harris scored 18 and Tiana Timpe 11 for Central (4-17, 2-8).

▶(at) Western Michigan 76, Akron 71: Taylor Williams had 29 points and nine rebounds and Hannah Spitzley scored 25 for Western Michigan (10-11, 5-5 MAC). Reagan Bass and Rachel Martindale each scored 23 for Akron (14-7, 5-5).

▶Wayne State 69, (at) Northern Michigan 64: Shea Tripp scored 25, Maxine Moore 18 and Sophia Karasinski 11 for Wayne State (11-9, 4-8 GLIAC). Makaylee Kuhn scored 15 for Northern Michigan (12-10, 7-6).

More men's scores

Calvin 92, Olivet 74

Ferris St. 85, Purdue-Northwest 75

Fontbonne 81, Webster 69

Hope 72, Adrian 63

Kalamazoo 86, Albion 77

Michigan Tech 75, Saginaw Valley St. 67

Trine 67, Alma 59

Wis.-Parkside 82, Lake Superior St. 79