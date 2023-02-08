New era of UM softball begins under Tholl, looks to create own identity

Things are different for Michigan softball these days as they enter the start of the season in the unusual position of being unranked. Oh, and with a new head coach.

This is the beginning of the Bonnie Tholl Era, after the retirement last fall of legendary coach Carol Hutchins, who led the program for 38 years and won the 2005 national title while becoming the winningest coach in the sport.

Tholl, who played for Michigan and was Hutchins’ longtime assistant, takes over a program with nine newcomers, including six freshmen and two graduate transfers, and without pitchers Alex Storako and Meghan Beaubien who combined for 302 of 380 innings pitched last season, Storako accounting for 200 of those.

She is not daunted by the challenge of taking over from Hutchins and relishes the opportunity to put her stamp on the program.

“This is a chance for us to create our own identity with the loss of starting pitchers last year and a few other players, but I think the core, the nucleus of our leadership is intact,” Tholl said this week. “How we're going to approach each day is we're going to stay in the present. We haven't spoken of rankings. We just speak every day of what kind of team and what kind of product we want to be on the field.”

The Wolverines open the season with five games in Florida beginning Thursday at USF, which was picked to finish third in the American Athletic Conference, and then games against Colgate on Friday, two versus Western Kentucky on Saturday, and then Portland State on Sunday. They return to Florida the following weekend for another five games. Michigan doesn’t play at Alumni Field until March 10.

“We're coming with a little chip on our shoulder,” said veteran Lexie Blair, a graduate student. “We know exactly who we are, and we can brag about that. Like, this is Michigan softball, we are proud to represent the Block M, we are proud to play for our fans and coaches, everyone who supports Michigan.

“And we're just making sure that we're intentional with everything that we're doing in practice and in games. The first thing I learned from Bonnie was every touch of the ball is significant here. Whether you're pitching, hitting, throwing, whatever the case may be, really just zoning into that and having sort of what we call an OKC mindset -- everything we do is a competition. We want to play in game mode and just go out and dominate. And that's really what it is.”

The “OKC mindset” refers to Oklahoma City, which hosts the softball World Series.

“Rankings don't matter until the end of the season, but I think it's super motivating,” Melina Livingston, a graduate student, said. “At the same time, we need to stay within ourselves and not be worried about the rankings, because truly, they don't matter till the end of the season anyway. We're gonna take it one game at a time, we're gonna take each opponent for what they are, and we're not going to get ahead of ourselves. We're just gonna go out there and compete and do what we do best.”

Losing Storako and Beaubien certainly hurt, and Tholl admitted that could be “intimidating” if it weren’t for pitchers Lauren Derkowski and Jessica LeBeau.

Derkowski pitched 44 innings last season as a freshman and had 43 strikeouts. LeBeau spent the last two seasons at Kent State and was second-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2021 and 2022.

“I think they’re gonna feed off each other,” Tholl said. “This is Derkowski’s time to shine. She gained some valuable experience, and what she has done over the summer in her training, elevating her (velocity) and really gaining some strength and some extra movement on her pitches, I think she’s ready to take over that role of an everyday starter.”

Tholl likes what LeBeau brings, namely her experience and playing against good talent.

“She’s up for it,” Tholl said.

And Tholl is up for this challenge of taking over the program. The players said it has been a smooth transition, and it’s not like Hutchins doesn’t come around the program.

“People ask me all the time, how much of a change has it been since Hutch left, but really there's nothing that's changed,” Blair said. “It's been great seeing Bonnie come into her own. Seeing her talk to us and really guide us through the entire fall with her as head coach has been really fun to see. And I'm really excited to see how she embraces her new role going into season.”

Because Tholl has been part of the Michigan softball fabric for 29 years as an assistant coach, there hasn’t been much upheaval for the players. She added Amanda Chidester, the former Wolverine and Big Ten Player of the Year and Olympian, to the staff, and pitching coach Jen Brundage is back for her 25th season.

“It was so nice having her already know our culture, already know everybody on the team and already have planned out what she expected of us from the get go,” Livingston said of Tholl. “As a leader she is, I'd say, a little bit quieter than Hutch, but at the same time knows how to hold us to that higher standard just as Hutch did and really knows how to how to motivate everyone and is really great at embracing everybody for what their talents are.”

Tholl joked that it’s a bit of an embellishment from that players who said that Hutchins comes around every other day.

“Her thumbprint is all over this program and so our ability to seek her advice as a new coaching staff together is invaluable,” Tholl said of Hutchins “The fact that we have her right at our side to help give us an opinion when she doesn't see the players every day, but know that her expertise from years being on the field and dealing with 18-to 22 year olds can just continue to mentor us and help us grow as new leaders.

“One of the biggest lessons I've learned from Hutch is to never apologize for your passion. And when you're passionate about the game, or you're passionate about growing young kids up, there's always your guiding light. So to say that Hutch is absent from this program is far from the truth. Like I said, her thumbprint is all over this place. How we act and how we react might be singularly my way or my style, but it's always going to have her vision.”

