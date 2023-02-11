Saturday's state basketball: Davis scores 41 in Detroit Mercy victory, is 185 points behind Maravich

Associated Press and News staff

Green Bay, Wis. – Antoine Davis, who trails only Pete Maravich on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list, poured in 41 points on Saturday to lead Detroit Mercy to a 76-71 victory over Green Bay.

Davis buried 11 of 22 shots from the floor, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range, and 11 of 13 from the foul line for the Titans (11-16, 7-9 Horizon League). He now has 3,482 career points and trails only the man after whom LSU's arena was named by 185 points. Davis' eight 3-pointers ups his D-I career record to 558. He has scored in double figures a record 138 straight times.

A.J. Oliver finished with 15 points and six rebounds for Detroit Mercy. Gerald Liddell added 13 points and five boards.

Clarence Cummings III had 20 points to lead the Phoenix (3-24, 2-14). Zae Blake added 18 points off the bench as the Green Bay reserves outscored the Titans subs 21-0. Davin Zeigler scored 12, while Cade Meyer had 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Davis has now topped the 20-point mark 99 times in his career. He has scored 30 or more 36 times and 40-plus eight times.

Davis, a fifth-year senior, has four games left in the regular season plus the Horizon League Tournament to chase the record. Maravich set the mark in three seasons (1967-70) when freshmen were not allowed to play on the varsity. Davis and the Titans had 15 games canceled in the past two seasons because of COVID-19 protocols.

More men's games

▶Central Michigan 66, (at) Miami (Ohio) 60: Brian Taylor scored 22, had eight rebounds and five assists for the Chippewas (9-16, 4-8 Mid-American Conference). Reggie Bass scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Caleb Hodgson recorded nine points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Mekhi Lairy led the way for the RedHawks (8-17, 2-10) with 18 points and two steals. Miami (OH) also got 14 points and two blocks from Anderson Mirambeaux. Morgan Safford also had 12 points.

▶(At) Milwaukee 80, Oakland 77, OT: Ahmad Rand scored 16 points and BJ Freeman hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to lift Milwaukee. Rand also grabbed six rebounds for the Panthers (18-8, 12-4 Horizon League). Vin Baker Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds. Freeman hit three 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Golden Grizzlies (11-16, 9-7) were led by Trey Townsend with 21 points. Jalen Moore added 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Blake Lampman contributed 18 points and two blocks.

Rand had a dunk with 1:30 remaining in regulation to knot the score at 75. Neither team scored in the final 90 seconds, forcing overtime.

Townsend had a layup 51 seconds into OT to give Oakland the lead, but the Golden Grizzlies never scored again. Baker tied the game 12 seconds later on a layup and Freeman's bucket from long range came with 2:22 left and completed the scoring.

▶(At) Northern Illinois 81, Western Michigan 53: Zarigue Nutter scored 18 and had three steals for the Huskies (11-14, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Harvin Ibarguen scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. David Coit was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 12 points for the Broncos (6-19, 2-10), who have lost eight straight. Seth Hubbard had 11 points and Jefferson Monegro added seven points and three steals.

▶(At) Lake Superior State 76, Wayne State 59: Xander Okerlund scored 20 and Kemon Bassett 19 for Lake State. Kaimen Lennox scored 21 and Ray Williams Jr. 18 for Wayne State.

State women's games

▶(At) Central Michigan 72, Buffalo 71: Bridget Utberg scored 20, Rochelle Norris 17 and Mikala Hall 16 for Central (5-18, 3-9 MAC). Re-Shawna Stone scored 23 for Buffalo (9-12, 4-8).

▶(At) Eastern Michigan 68, Western Michigan 58: Ce'Nara Skanes scored 26, Tayra Eke 14 and Irekpitan Ozzy-Momudu 11 for Eastern (13-10, 5-7 MAC). Hannah Spitzley scored 12 for Western (10-13, 5-7).

▶(At) Robert Morris 74, Oakland 43: Rebecca Dwomoh scored 19 for Robert Morris (10-15, 4-12 Horizon). Linda Van Schaik scored 13 for Oakland (11-14, 6-10).

▶(At) Youngstown State 72, Detroit Mercy 67: Emma Trawally Porta scored 21 and Imani McNeal 17 for Detroit Mercy (4-21, 2-14).

▶(At) Lake Superior State 72, Wayne State 62: Mattison Rayman scored 24 and Margot Woughter 16 for Lake State. Sophia Karasinski scored 16 and Shea Tripp 15 for Wayne State.

More men's scores

Adrian 76, Kalamazoo 67

Calvin 67, Trine 56

Davenport 77, Michigan Tech 71

Ferris St. 80, Saginaw Valley St. 75

Grand Valley St. 81, N. Michigan 75

Hillsdale 79, Lake Erie 64

Hope 87, Olivet 69

Walsh 99, Northwood (Mich.) 48

Wis.-Platteville 84, Wis.-River Falls 50

Wis.-Superior 72, Northwestern (Minn.) 71

Wis.-Whitewater 94, Wis.-Stout 88, OT

Wittenberg 69, Kenyon 52