Michigan edges Michigan State in last second of OT

Andrew Graham

Special to The Detroit News

The sixth Duel in the D, an annual college hockey game facing off the most played rivalry in the game — No. 15 Michigan State versus No. 5 Michigan — had all the makings of a great match-up.

Following Friday’s borderline fight night in East Lansing that led Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato to say Michigan State can’t hang with the Wolverines “unless they goon it up”, the Wolverines and Spartans annual Detroit showdown seemed likely to live up to its title.

Michigan played without star freshman and national points leader Adam Fantilli and Michigan State was without Nash Nienhuis after both were ejected for fighting the previous night. Some vitriol — often on the menu with these squads — was highly anticipated.

“It’s the two schools that hate each other the most,” Michigan winger Frank Nazar III said.

The Spartans pushed Michigan to an overtime period after twice trailing by a goal — including equalizing at 3-3 with less than five minutes to play, only to get undone by a Luke Hughes putback goal with 0.6 seconds left on the clock in overtime. Michigan won, 4-3, in overtime and swept the weekend over Michigan State.

“They’re doing a great job over there. Every game is tight. They should keep going. They’re going to get better and hopefully we’ll continue to get better,” Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato said.

While a back-and-forth contest was occasionally punctuated with some extracurriculars — both sides managed to hold back on the antagonistic tendencies — Saturday was mostly an exhibition of the talent Michigan features up and down the lineup, and another data point for an MSU program that is closing the gap faster than many expected to gauge just how close they really are.

There is little doubt that the MSU program that lost 13 games in a row a season ago is better by leaps and bounds, playing Michigan close late into every game the teams have played this season. The Wolverines won three of four this season against the Spartans, splitting the first series in early December. Head to head, Michigan outscored the Spartans by just three goals in four games.

“If you look a year ago, there’s a pretty wide gap. And it’s not that way. And we still have a ways to go as a team. We still need to be improving,” MSU head coach Adam Nightingale said.

But other margins matter, too. Like the amount of time Michigan State led the Wolverines in this nearly 125 minute weekend series of hockey: 20 seconds.

The Spartans goal that gave them the brief lead kicked off a 1:14 flurry of scoring during which the Wolverines retook the advantage. After Jeremy Davidson tucked home a power play goal for Michigan State with 11:51 left in the second period, giving MSU a 2-1 lead, the Wolverines and their cadre of NHL draft picks turned on the jets.

Twenty seconds after Davidson’s goal, a lazy MSU defensive clearance was kept in the offensive zone by Michigan defender Luca Fantilli. He turned from the right point and flung the puck toward the net where winger Dylan Duke deflected it past Michigan State goalie Dylan St. Cyr. Less than a minute later, a Michigan State breakout reversed course when the puck came off a linesman's skate.

Nazar took the breakaway opportunity and after almost messing it up trying to pass, flicked the puck past St. Cyr to give the Wolverines a 3-2 lead. It was the first Michigan goal for the Mount Clemens native — in just his second game for the Wolverines.

Neither team called the bounce off the linesman lucky after the game.

“I’m not going to say it’s a bad bounce or anything. I don’t believe in bad bounces. I talk with our guys, we’re a program that holds our guys accountable,” Nightingale said. “So if I go in there and say ‘It’s a bad bounce,’ I’m doing a disservice of helping them develop.”

“The guy skated right into the ref, so it’s not really just a lucky bounce. The guy went right into the ref. He’s gotta get his head up. And obviously I get the chance to take advantage of it, I’m going to,” Nazar said.

With a 3-2 lead, Michigan pushed for a fourth goal while trying to do just enough to keep the Spartans at arm’s length. And despite a superb opening 15 minutes of the third period from goaltender Erik Portillo, the 3-2 lead didn’t hold.

Michael Underwood, who hadn’t scored a goal for MSU until Saturday, snuck a shot from the point right under the right blocker of Portillo, aided by a screen in front of the goal from captain Miroslav Mucha. With 4:55 to play, Michigan State had closed the gap.

Come overtime, and the Wolverines appeared destined for the wrong end of the margin. Two minutes into the 3-on-3 extra period, Duke was whistled for tripping and the Spartans got a 4-on-3 advantage.

But between the mass of talent on the Wolverines penalty kill, including Hughes — one of the top prospects in all of college hockey — and the not-so-advantageous 4-on-3 look for MSU, Michigan killed it off.

“It’s big time,” Naurato said of the late penalty kill. “A little stressful — it’s stressful. You’re in OT and they’re in a 4-on-3 and they’ve got guys who can score, our guys did an unbelievable job. It’s hard to do.”

There was less than a minute to play and a shootout seemed more inevitable by the second. Naurato admitted after the game he had begun to write down his shootout order.

“It still doesn’t feel real that Luke scored at the end,” Naurato said.

In a weekend that both teams said felt postseason-esque and an apt tuneup for the real deal in a few weeks, the Spartans seemed poised to take a point off Michigan. To show the gap was maybe even a little closer.

Instead, Jay Kearnen’s shot went wide left of the net, a rebound coming right to Hughes’ stick with St. Cyr already out of position. He had under a second to shoot, and the gap was there.

Andrew Graham is a freelance writer.