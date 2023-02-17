Detroit Mercy, Antoine Davis 'wanted it more,' roll to victory over Oakland

Rochester − It's been a lopsided rivalry since Oakland and Detroit Mercy became Horizon League roommates.

And, on Friday night at a packed O'Rena, the Titans played like they had years worth of pent up frustration, punching early and often in steamrolling the Golden Grizzlies in their own house, 96-74.

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy's history-making senior guard, scored 30 on 11-for-18 shooting, including back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first half − one was perhaps among the toughest shots he's ever made in a career full of tough shots, triple-teamed as the shot clock wound down to zero − as he beat Oakland for just the second time in nine tries. Oakland came into the game having won 12 of the previous 13 meetings.

"It just showed us who we really are as a team," Davis said afterward, taking a break for signing autographs and selfies for Oakland fans who appreciate his resume as the No. 2 scorer in college basketball history.

"We hustled really hard, we played really hard. If we play like that, I feel like no team in the conference can beat us."

Truth is, a lot of teams have beaten Detroit Mercy (12-16, 8-9) this season, a season that began with such optimism, but has been derailed by several key players losses, some to injury, some to academics.

But Detroit Mercy perhaps is peaking at the right time, having won four of five with the Horizon League tournament looming in two weeks.

"We've got guys out and we found out we don't have our team, but we got our team," said Titans head coach Mike Davis, Antoine's father. "Everybody knows who's here.

"We gotta play with these guys, we gotta coach these guys that we have.

"We're a really good team. Now we're settling in."

The Titans settled in early Friday night, particularly graduate-student swingman Damezi Anderson, who made consecutive 3's to get Detroit Mercy rolling.

He had 11 quick points and, while he didn't score again until late in the game, Anderson's surge early opened things up just a little bit for Davis, who had far more comfortable looks this evening than last time against Oakland, a 76-67 loss for the Titans at Calihan Hall on Jan. 23 when Davis scored 14.

That was the fewest points Davis had scored in a game since December 2020. On Friday, with the 30 points, he matched his career-best in the Metro Series rivalry.

It's worth noting, on Friday, Oakland was without junior guard Rocket Watts, arguably the team's best defender, who was huge in limiting Davis last time around. Watts was out in concussion protocol, after running into a brick-wall screen late in the Golden Grizzlies' last game.

Graduate-student guard A.J. Oliver had a career-high 25 for the Titans, while Anderson and senior forward Gerald Liddell scored 13 apiece. Liddell also had 18 rebounds, nearly single-handedly outrebounding Oakland (20). Liddell had seven double-doubles in a row to open the season, but this was his first since suffering a back injury in early January.

"Honestly, they just wanted it more," said Jalen Moore, Oakland's senior point guard.

"They threw the first punch and they just wanted it more."

Graduate-student guard TJ Moss added 11 points for the Titans.

Detroit Mercy led by as many as 15 points in the first half, taking a 47-34 lead into the break on the strength of those two big 3-pointers in a row for Davis.

The Titans quickly extended it to 20 after the break, and led by as many as 26 halfway through the second half, before Moore had an impressive stretch to give the Golden Grizzlies (12-17, 10-8) at least a glimmer of hope.

Moore finished with a career-best 37 points (he had 69 points combined in the two games against Detroit Mercy this year, and also had six steals, four assists and five rebounds. Sophomore forward Trey Townsend added 11, and senior forward Keaton Hervey had 10 points, with two of his buckets coming off his offensive rebounds. Oakland, though, was just 5-for-23 on 3's, compared to 13-for-26 for Detroit Mercy.

"They played great," Oakland coach Greg Kampe said. "Their star players played great.

"They didn't just beat us. They kicked our butt."

The 22-point margin of victory was the Titans' largest in the series since 1998.

As the minutes ticked away on this one, as most of the 3,942 fans were filing out of the O'Rena, Davis let out a playful wave to the crowd. He had scored just 14 and 18 points the last two times he played Oakland, which has utilized the double-team against him as well as anybody in the Horizon League over the years.

This night ended in celebration for the Titans and Davis, after it started with a bit of tension as Davis picked up an early technical foul. (He said afterward it was just a misunderstanding; he was yelling at himself, trying to pump himself up, but refs heard differently).

Detroit Mercy has three more games in the regular season, all at home, including the Feb. 25 regular-season finale, when Detroit Mercy will retire Davis' No. 0. He's 135 points from "Pistol" Pete Maravich's college scoring record. In Friday's game, he became the Titans' single-season 3-point king with his 136th, passing Rashad Phillips − and stunning everyone who thought Davis already had set all the Titans ' records.

"I've been preparing for this game all week," Davis said. "I just really wanted to get something done, especially in my last year here. I wanted to get this done really badly."

For Oakland, the loss eliminates any chance of getting a top-four seed - which comes with a significant bye plus a home game - in the Horizon League tournament. The Golden Grizzlies still are in position for a five seed, which receives a bye, but no home game.

