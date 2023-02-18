Saturday's state basketball: Maddox scores 22, leads Western Michigan past Ball State

Kalamazoo — Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points as Western Michigan beat Ball State 78-68 on Saturday.

Maddox was 6-of-13 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 7 for 11 from the line for the Broncos (7-20, 3-11 Mid-American Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. scored 20 points and added three steals. Owen Lobsinger went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points. The Broncos ended a nine-game slide.

Jaylin Sellers led the Cardinals (19-8, 10-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Jarron Coleman added 15 points and four assists for Ball State. Payton Sparks also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. The Cardinals broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

More men's results

▶Ohio 76, (at) Central Michigan 59: AJ Clayton scored 18, shot 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Hunter added 14 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and had six assists and six steals. Miles Brown was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Reggie Bass led the way for the Chippewas (10-17, 5-9) with 22 points. Brian Taylor added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Markus Harding finished with 12 points.

▶Grand Valley State 71, (at) Wayne State 67: Marius Grazulis and Chinedu Kingsley Okanu each scored 13 for Grand Valley (16-10, 10-6 GLIAC). Kaimen Lennox scored 21 and Nate Talbot 15 for Wayne State (8-15, 5-11).

Saturday's women's results

▶Bowling Green 65, (at) Western Michigan 53: Elissa Brett scored 27 and Amy Velasco 16 for Bowling Green (23-3, 12-2 MAC). Taylor Williams scored 18 and Hannah Spitzley 14 for Western Michigan (10-15, 5-9).

▶(At) Ohio 83, Central Michigan 75: Yaya Felder scored 29 and Jaya McClure scored 28 for Ohio. Bridget Utberg scored 19 and Rochelle Norris 13 for Central. Both teams are 6-19, 4-10 MAC.

▶(At) Toledo 84, Eastern Michigan 64: Quinesha Lockett scored 21 and Sammi Mikonowicz 14 for Toledo (21-4, 12-2 MAC). Olivia Smith scored 18 and Lachelle Austin 11 for Eastern Michigan (13-12, 5-9 MAC).

▶IUPUI 87, (at) Oakland 73: Jazmyn Turner scored 21 and Logan Lewis 14 for IUPUI (15-12, 11-7 Horizon). Kennedie Montue scored 15 and Brooke Quarles-Daniels and Alexis Johnson each scored 12 for Oakland (11-15, 6-11).

▶Grand Valley State 79, (at) Wayne State 60: Emily Spitzley and Hannah Kulas each scored 15 for Grand Valley (24-2, 15-1). Shea Tripp scored 17 and Mashayla Cecil 10 for Wayne State (13-11, 6-10).