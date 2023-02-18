COLLEGE

Saturday's state basketball: Maddox scores 22, leads Western Michigan past Ball State

Michael Eggert
The Detroit News
Kalamazoo — Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points as Western Michigan beat Ball State 78-68 on Saturday.

Maddox was 6-of-13 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 7 for 11 from the line for the Broncos (7-20, 3-11 Mid-American Conference). Lamar Norman Jr. scored 20 points and added three steals. Owen Lobsinger went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points. The Broncos ended a nine-game slide.

Tray Maddox Jr.

Jaylin Sellers led the Cardinals (19-8, 10-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Jarron Coleman added 15 points and four assists for Ball State. Payton Sparks also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. The Cardinals broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

More men's results

Ohio 76, (at) Central Michigan 59: AJ Clayton scored 18, shot 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Hunter added 14 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and had six assists and six steals. Miles Brown was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Reggie Bass led the way for the Chippewas (10-17, 5-9) with 22 points. Brian Taylor added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Markus Harding finished with 12 points.

Grand Valley State 71, (at) Wayne State 67: Marius Grazulis and Chinedu Kingsley Okanu each scored 13 for Grand Valley (16-10, 10-6 GLIAC). Kaimen Lennox scored 21 and Nate Talbot 15 for Wayne State (8-15, 5-11).

Saturday's women's results

▶Bowling Green 65, (at) Western Michigan 53: Elissa Brett scored 27 and Amy Velasco 16 for Bowling Green (23-3, 12-2 MAC). Taylor Williams scored 18 and Hannah Spitzley 14 for Western Michigan (10-15, 5-9).

▶(At) Ohio 83, Central Michigan 75: Yaya Felder scored 29 and Jaya McClure scored 28 for Ohio. Bridget Utberg scored 19 and Rochelle Norris 13 for Central. Both teams are 6-19, 4-10 MAC.

▶(At) Toledo 84, Eastern Michigan 64: Quinesha Lockett scored 21 and Sammi Mikonowicz 14 for Toledo (21-4, 12-2 MAC). Olivia Smith scored 18 and Lachelle Austin 11 for Eastern Michigan (13-12, 5-9 MAC).

▶IUPUI 87, (at) Oakland 73: Jazmyn Turner scored 21 and Logan Lewis 14 for IUPUI (15-12, 11-7 Horizon). Kennedie Montue scored 15 and Brooke Quarles-Daniels and Alexis Johnson each scored 12 for Oakland (11-15, 6-11).

Grand Valley State 79, (at) Wayne State 60: Emily Spitzley and Hannah Kulas each scored 15 for Grand Valley (24-2, 15-1). Shea Tripp scored 17 and Mashayla Cecil 10 for Wayne State (13-11, 6-10).

