Antoine Davis sets two more records as Detroit Mercy continues late surge

Detroit — That Antoine Davis broke some more school records Sunday at Calihan Hall wasn't the surprise.

The surprise was that there were any more Detroit Mercy records left to set.

With one 3-pointer early in the game against IUPUI, Davis passed Rashad Phillips for the most made 3-pointers in school history (137), and with his next 3, Davis broke Phillips' Detroit Mercy single-season scoring record (785) as the Titans beat IUPUI, 81-68, for their third straight win and fourth in the last five games.

"I didn't," Davis said with a big smile, asked if he knew about the latest records.

Davis finished with a game-high 31 points and now has 3,544 for his five-year career, 124 points behind "Pistol" Pete Maravich for the top spot in college basketball history, with at least three games remaining. If the Titans get to play a fourth game — meaning a second game in the Horizon League tournament — that would go a long way toward Davis becoming college basketball's scoring king.

Davis, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound shooting guard, already is college basketball's 3-point king.

Four other players scored in double figures for the Titans (13-16, 9-9 Horizon League), who are among the hottest teams in the conference with just two regular-season games remaining. Graduate-student guard A.J. Oliver and senior forward Gerald Liddell each scored 12, and graduate-student guards TJ Moss and Damezi Anderson 11 apice.

Moss also had four steals and Anderson had three blocks, and Liddell and Oliver each had eight rebounds for the Titans, who all of a sudden are battling with rival Oakland for the fifth seed in the Horizon League tournament, scheduled for later this month and early next month. The fifth seed gets the final bye in the first round.

"We're getting better at the right time," Mike Davis said.

In a cruel twist, a first-round bye has the potential to cost Davis a second game in the Horizon League tournament, though he returned to Detroit Mercy for a fifth season instead of transferring with his sights set on an NCAA Tournament bid, not the scoring record.

Davis added a career-high six steals, plus five assists, and made 13 of 14 free throws as his historic season rolls on. At the end of next Saturday's regular-season finale, Davis' No. 0 will be retired by Detroit Mercy and raised to the rafters at Calihan Hall. It will mark the first Titans' player ever to have his number retired while still an active player.

Sunday's game marked his sixth straight scoring at least 30, and the 12th time this season. The reigning co-Horizon League player of the year is leading the nation, averaging 27.9 points a game.

Davis received a nice ovation from the Calihan crowd of 1,970 when he exited the game with 37 seconds to go, fans showing their appreciation for a star player who stayed his entire career at Detroit Mercy rather than transfer — which he considered for a bit last offseason.

"I came back cuz it wouldn't have felt right ending my career somewhere else," Davis said after finishing what's became a postgame ritual lately, at home and on the road — posing for selfies and signing autographs.

"Now all I gotta do is get us through this (Horizon League) tournament and get us to the NCAA Tournament."

Ten different players scored for IUPUI (4-25, 1-17), led by freshman guard Vincent Brady II's 13 points.

