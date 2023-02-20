State hoops: Breaking down the teams, men and women, with stretch run looming

Detroit — Man, time flies.

All of a sudden, we're on the brink of March — my favorite time of year, with the Masters and Major League Baseball's Opening Day looming.

But first thing's first, and we're not saving the best for last. It's first. March Madness is almost here.

It hasn't exactly been a banner year for college hoops in Michigan, at least not at the Division I level — the Hillsdale men are ranked No. 13 in Division II, the Calvin men No. 11 in Division III, the Grand Valley State women No. 6 in Division II, and the Hope women No. 7 in Division III — but there's still time to get something done.

There's only one Division I men's team (Michigan State) and one women's team (Michigan) in the state that are locks for the NCAA Tournament. Everyone else has work to do, including the Michigan men despite Saturday's come-from-behind win over Michigan State.

Most on the outside will need to win their conference tournament to work their way into the Big Dance.

At the mid-major level, the team to keep an eye on might just be the Detroit Mercy men, who've gotten hot, with four wins in their last five, including a dominating victory at rival Oakland on Friday.

"This is what we've been looking for," said Titans fifth-year senior guard Antoine Davis, who came back to Detroit Mercy rather than transfer for a shot at the NCAA Tournament, more than college basketball's scoring record (he's 124 points behind "Pistol" Pete Maravich, with three guaranteed games remaining). "We're trying to win the games that we didn't have the opportunity to win (earlier in the season). We've had a chip on our shoulder, it started at Oakland. It's starting to come together a lot more."

With the mini-surge of late — which is thanks in large part to Davis, of course, but also teammates Damezi Anderson, Gerald Liddell, A.J. Oliver and TJ Moss — Detroit Mercy finds itself in play for the fifth seed in the Horizon League tournament, which starts next week. Interestingly, the fifth seed would give the Titans a first-round bye, but then send them on the road. A sixth seed would mean no bye, but a first-round home game (and potentially an additional game for Davis to try and break the scoring record).

In his three previous head-coaching stops — Indiana, UAB and Texas Southern — Mike Davis, Antoine's dad, has never gone five seasons without making the NCAA Tournament. And the Horizon League is there for the taking, even though a top-four seed is the much-easier path to the tournament championship.

Here's a look at all of the state's Division I teams, and where they stand as the regular season comes to a close:

Men

∎Michigan State (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten): It's been a grind for the Spartans, in a grind-it-out Big Ten, and Saturday's loss at Michigan didn't do them many favors in terms of seeding. But most bracket experts have Michigan State comfortably in for a 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, barring a total meltdown.

∎Michigan (15-12, 9-7 Big Ten): The record's not much worse than Michigan State's — and in fact, its Big Ten record actually is better — but there's a severe lack of Quad 1 wins, a big-time NCAA Tournament factor. The Wolverines have a potential to pick up four more down the stretch before entering the Big Ten tournament.

∎Detroit Mercy (9-9, 13-16 Horizon): The Titans have had a brutal time getting their entire team on the floor, and they lost their second-best player, Jayden Stone, to academic issues in January. But with Davis being Davis, and Liddell healing from a back injury, Detroit Mercy is getting right at the right time.

∎Oakland (12-17, 10-8 Horizon): There were high hopes for the Golden Grizzlies, with pickups of Rocket Watts and Lorne Bowman II to go with studs Jalen Moore and Trey Townsend, but Bowman has been a non-factor, and Watts has been inconsistent on offense. Oakland also has a brutal 3-point-shooting season.

∎Central Michigan (10-17, 5-9 MAC): The Chippewas have had big highs (a win over UM) and lows under second-year coach Tony Barbee, having lost their best player, Kevin Miller early, and then their second-best player, Jesse Zarzuela, late. They still are hanging on to a spot in the Mid-American Conference tournament by a sliver.

∎Eastern Michigan (6-21, 3-11): This one surely is a head-scratcher, given all the transfer talent second-year coach Stan Heath brought in, including hometown hero Emoni Bates (20 points a game). But the pieces haven't meshed. They'll need a very strong finish, starting Tuesday night at home against Western Michigan.

∎Western Michigan (7-20, 3-11): Whoever wins Tuesday between WMU and EMU has an outside shot at making the MAC tournament; the loser is in a world of hurt. Under Dwayne Stephens, it's been Lamar Norman Jr.'s world, with not enough talent around him. A first-year coach gets a pass there, to be sure.

Women

∎Michigan (20-6, 10-5): It was always going to be interesting to see how the Wolverines would make up for the loss of generational talent Naz Hillmon, and Leigha Brown has been up to the challenge. While they've hit a bit of a speed bump lately, Michigan still has a chance to earn itself NCAA Tournament home games.

∎Michigan State (13-13, 5-10): Injuries derailed last season, and cropped up again this season, with the Spartans losing Gabby Elliott to a torn ACL in December. Head coach Suzy Merchant also has been out the last six games, dealing with a medical issue. There are young stars, so at least the future looks bright.

∎Eastern Michigan (13-12, 5-9): The season has kind of crumbled, with five losses in the Eagles' last seven games — with the only two wins in that stretch being over rivals CMU and WMU. That has EMU, led in part by Redford's Lachelle Austin, on the outside looking in at the MAC tournament, but only barely.

∎Western Michigan (10-15, 5-8): Perhaps no state MAC team had higher hopes than WMU entering this season, but coach Shane Clipfell's Broncos were dealt a crushing blow when Lauren Ross, who was averaging more than 21 points a game, went down in January with a season-ending injury.

∎Oakland (11-15, 6-11): Coach Jeff Tungate, back after missing much of last season after neck surgery, liked this team, but shooting has been a big problem. OU lost four straight and seven of eight entering Monday's game against Detroit Mercy. Macomb freshman Brooke Quarles-Daniels has been a bright spot, at least.

∎Detroit Mercy (5-21, 3-14): The record is ugly, but first-year coach Kate Achter has racked up as many wins as the Titans had the last three years combined. Paced by a pair of international post players, Detroit Mercy is improving by the day, having just beaten league power Youngstown State. The future is bright, for a change.

∎Central Michigan (6-19, 4-10): The state of the Chippewas is a bit of a head-scratcher, given the extreme success in recent years, under Sue Guevara, then Heather Oesterle, who would've started her tenure with two straight NCAA Tournament appearances if not for COVID. But CMU has managed 10 wins the last two years.

Slam dunks

∎ Here's a look at the conference tournament schedules:

Big Ten men: March 8-12, United Center, Chicago

Big Ten women: March 1-5, Target Center, Minneapolis

Horizon men: Feb. 28-March 7; first and second rounds on campus sites; semifinals and finals at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

Horizon women: Feb. 28-March 7; first and second rounds on campus sites; semifinals and finals at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

MAC men: March 9-11, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

MAC women: March 8, 10-11, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

∎Bringing back the shot of the week this week, because it was so bananas. I've seen Davis make hundreds of tough shots during his college career, but the 3-pointer he made against Oakland at the O'Rena on Friday probably took the cake. He was triple-teamed, with two Golden Grizzlies, Trey Townsend and Keaton Hervey, really up in his face, when, with the shot clocking ticking down, Davis chucked up the shot and, of course, banked it in.

Here's some video, with yours truly on the call (so you might want to turn down the volume):

∎Count Michigan State coach — and parent — Tom Izzo among those who was in favor of athletics and classes resuming in the wake of last week's campus shooting that killed three students and injured five others.

"I think it's very important that normalcy regains itself, but yet don't forget what happened. That would be an insult to the victims. Don't forget it, try to do better," Izzo said Saturday night, following the emotional game at Michigan, where they turned Crisler Center green.

"Getting everybody back together is good, getting our team back together is good."

Games of the week

MEN

∎Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan, 7 Tuesday (ESPN+)

∎Indiana at Michigan State, 9 Tuesday (ESPN)

∎Wright State at Oakland, 7 Thursday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan at Rutgers, 8:30 Thursday (FS1)

∎Michigan State at Iowa, noon Saturday (ESPN)

∎Wright State at Detroit Mercy, 1 Saturday (ESPN+)

WOMEN

∎Western Michigan at Ball State, 6:30 Wednesday (ESPN+)

∎Bowling Green at Central Michigan, 7 Wednesday (ESPN+)

∎Rutgers at Michigan, 7 Thursday (BTN+)

∎Eastern Michigan at Kent State, 1 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎Michigan State at Penn State, 2 Saturday (BTN+)

∎Oakland at Northern Kentucky, 2 Saturday (ESPN+)

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (last: 1), 16-10

2. Michigan (2), 15-12

3. Detroit Mercy (4), 13-16

4. Oakland (3), 12-17

5. Central Michigan (7), 10-17

6. Eastern Michigan (6), 6-21

7. Western Michigan (5), 7-20

WOMEN

1. Michigan (1), 20-6

2. Michigan State (2), 13-13

3. Eastern Michigan (5), 13-12

4. Western Michigan (3), 10-15

5. Oakland (4), 11-15

6. Detroit Mercy (7), 5-21

7. Central Michigan (6), 6-19

