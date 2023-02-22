'Spartan for life' DJ Stephens reflects on tragedy at MSU, scare at Okemos

Ypsilanti — In all his years as a college basketball coach — more than 25 years as an assistant at Oakland, Marquette and, mostly, Michigan State — Dwayne Stephens only experienced a single losing season.

So, sure, this has been a tough year, his first year as a head coach, at Western Michigan.

But "tough" is all relative, because, at the end of each day, he gets to go home to be with his wife and three kids, a family that is whole. And it's very much on his mind these days that there are several families out there — families who sent their children to Michigan State — that no longer are whole, following the shooting on campus in East Lansing last week that left three students dead and five more fighting for their lives.

"I talked with Coach (Tom) Izzo and I talked with all the assistants," said Stephens, who was on Izzo's staff from 2003 until taking the Western Michigan job last spring. "It's been a tough week, obviously, for everyone up there.

"It's senseless and it's just a sad deal, all the way around. I'm a Spartan for life, and my heart goes out to everyone on that campus, because that was something that you shouldn't have to deal with, when you're going to college and trying to get an education and just trying to have a great college experience."

Most parents can't begin to understand what the families who've lost loved ones in school shootings are going through, and Stephens is included in that group.

But, less than a week before the Michigan State shooting, Stephens did get a scare, when Okemos High School was on lockdown because of what authorities believed was an active shooter.

It ended up being a hoax — there were hoaxes at several schools in the state — but Stephens didn't know it was a hoax when his daughter, a senior at the suburban East Lansing school, was locked in a closest for more than an hour. Eventually, the principal came and got them out, and Stephens' daughter and others were greeted by police, with guns drawn. Stephens was on the road that day, with Western Michigan playing at Miami (Ohio), but was in contact with his wife Sarah, who was understandably frantic.

Eventually, the students were led out onto the football field.

"My wife left her car running a half-mile down the street," said Stephens, adding she called him "balling (crying)" en route. "My wife and her locked eyes (on the football field) and they're both crying.

"It's just traumatizing for young adults or teenagers to process everything that goes along with that.

"It was a tough deal. I don't want to make it more than it was. People lost their lives (at MSU)."

But it still was scary as hell.

"Very," Stephens said.

There have been more than 70 mass shootings in the United States this year, including several at schools. The shooting in East Lansing came on the eve of the five-year anniversary of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17, and the 15-year anniversary of the shooting at Northern Illinois that killed five.

In November 2021, there was a shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students.

There were students at Michigan State who survived the Oxford shooting.

"There was a girl that was at Sandy Hook," Stephens said of the December 2012 shooting at a Connecticut elementary school that killed 26, "and now she's going through it again."

Stephens' daughter was shaken up by the Okemos hoax — students were kept on-site for hours, as police went through protocols to be sure there was no real threat — and has spoken to a school counselor, which has had a positive impact so far, Stephens said.

"That can help them," Stephens, 51, told The Detroit News after Tuesday night's 66-59 loss at Eastern Michigan (coached by another former Spartan and Izzo assistant, Stan Heath), dropping the Broncos' record to 7-21 — a record that, again, hardly is life or death, when compared to actual life or death. "Coach Izzo said it best. Everyone grieves in a different manner, and there is no correct or wrong way to grieve. That's why it's best, if you're struggling, that you talk to someone. I just send out all my prayers to all those who were affected.

"I'm praying that a tragedy like this doesn't happen again."

