'You'll never see this again': Detroit Mercy retires still-active Davis' No. 0

Detroit — The clock is about to strike zero on No. 0 at Calihan Hall.

Antoine Davis, No. 2 all-time in scoring in college basketball history who still has a chance to take over the top spot pending the results of the Horizon League tournament, saw his No. 0 retired by Detroit Mercy at Calihan Hall on Saturday afternoon following the final regular-season game of his storied career.

Davis' No. 0 will join 10 other retired basketball numbers in the rafters at Calihan Hall, with his red-white-and-blue banner unveiled on the court before a crowd of more than 3,000.

"I'm just so thankful that this university, five years ago, accepted me and my family," Davis told the crowd, which included dozens of friends and family members, members who flew in from across the country, plus his dog, Milo.

After his speech — which must have been an uncomfortable feeling for the soft-spoken Davis — he said: "It's an unreal feeling. A lot of people don't get their jersey retired until five, six years, maybe even 10 years down the line. And for that to happen today is special."

Davis, 24, is the first Detroit Mercy player to have his number retired before his career has ended. Detroit Mercy opens the Horizon League tournament against Purdue-Fort Wayne at home Tuesday night.

Several other Titans legends were in attendance Saturday, including Earl "The Twirl" Cureton.

"A lot of people see the finished product," Cureton said during the ceremony, which included athletic director Robert Vowels and president Donald B. Taylor. "They don't see the hard work and dedication that comes with that."

In a taped message, Rashad Phillips, who held the Detroit Mercy scoring record before Davis broke it in his fourth season, said: "Not only are you the greatest scorer of our great university, Detroit Mercy, but you've done something on a bigger scale that nobody has really echoed. You are the greatest college scorer of your generation."

Davis was honored before Saturday's game at part of Detroit Mercy Senior Day, and was presented a commemorative game ball from Horizon League commissioner Julie Roe Lach for being the league's greatest scorer.

Roe Lach called Davis "a terrific ambassador" for the league, bringing significant attention to the mid-major conference. His highlights have been airing on ESPN's "SportsCenter" since he was a freshman.

"It's true history in the making, and for the Horizon League to be able to be a part of a platform on which he's making history, is incredible," Roe Lach said, adding that the league commissioned a PR expert to help amplify Davis' accomplishments across the country. "It is national news."

Davis struggled out of the gate in Saturday's game, missing his first eight shots, before making a 3-pointer with less than 9 minutes to go in the first half, drawing a huge ovation from Detroit Mercy's largest home crowd of the year.

He finished with a game-high 34 points, and is 63 from college basketball's record, held by "Pistol" Pete Maravich. If the Titans play two Horizon League games, he has a good chance to break it.

"Take him out!" Spencer Haywood, a member of the 1969 All-America team with Maravich, said in a taped video.

During the number-retired ceremony, which followed an 82-71 loss to Wright State, Davis was presented with a number of gifts, including a framed photo of the shot he made this season that made him college basketball's 3-point king.

Also this season, he became Detroit Mercy's single-season scoring leader, and he's still chasing Steph Curry's single-season 3-point record, as well as Maravich's mark. If he becomes college basketball's scoring king, he'll do so only weeks after LeBron James became the NBA's scoring king. A young Davis once took a photo with James.

All the achievements throughout the years even have drawn praise from rivals, including Oakland head coach Greg Kampe, who gave a taped message for Saturday's ceremony. Kampe was among the first schools to recruit Davis.

"I can't believe I'm doing this," Kampe said to start his video, drawing laughs and cheers from the crowd, "but, son, what a career you've had. I've been in this business for 45 years and I'm not sure I've ever seen a career as good as yours. In fact, I know, I've never seen a career as good as yours.

"In your pro career, there's a lot of Oakland people that are going to be cheering for you.

"And I'm going to be president of the fan club."

Davis came to Detroit after his father, Mike, became head coach in 2018, though it was actually Davis' mother, Tamilya, who put her foot down and told Antoine he was coming to Detroit. They were moving as a family.

Davis was Horizon League freshman of the year, and is the first player to be first-team all-Horizon League four times. It'll be five times when the postseason awards are announced next week; Davis, one of two players ever with 3,000 points and 500 assists, also is a lock to be the league's player of the year for a second consecutive year, and earn All-America honors for a second time.

"He's been tremendous," Vowels said. "You'll never see this again.

"For us, he's been a Godsend. He really has been."

Detroit Mercy got four special years of Davis, before he announced last spring his intention to transfer for a fifth season — afforded to NCAA athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He made several visits, with BYU the front-runner to land him, before Davis decided he wanted to finish his career where it began — in Detroit, with the Titans (13-18, 9-11), alongside father Mike and brother Mike Jr., an assistant on Detroit's staff.

Davis, who was baptized earlier in the week, has said all season he had no regrets about returning, rather than chasing the bigger spotlight and bigger NIL cash for one final season. All the love he received Saturday only reaffirmed his decision.

"Oh, it's beautiful. It's a dream come true for anyone," Mike Davis Sr. said. "I don't think you work for that (a number retirement), but when it happens for you, it's a big-time honor.

"He's a special player and I wish we could all come together on one night, two nights, and just play as hard as we can. It'd be great to end his career in the NCAA Tournament, and we can do it."

