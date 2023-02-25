Saturday's state basketball: Bates scores 24 and EMU tops Ball State

The Detroit News

Ypsilanti — Emoni Bates finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds to power Eastern Michigan to a 75-68 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

Tyson Acuff made 8 of 12 shots and scored 20 for the Eagles (8-21, 5-11 Mid-American Conference). Colin Golson Jr. scored 12 on 4-of-4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Demarius Jacobs led the Cardinals (20-9, 11-5) with 19 points, five assists and four steals. Jaylin Sellers added 14 points and Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 12.

More men's results

▶Northern Illinois 84, (at) Central Michigan 80: Zarigue Nutter and Kaleb Thornton both scored 21 points, and Nutter added seven rebounds for the Huskies (12-17, 8-8 Mid-American Conference). Thornton was 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 8 for 10 from the line, and had five assists. Darweshi Hunter shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Reggie Bass led the Chippewas (10-19, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 40 points and six rebounds. Brian Taylor added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Central Michigan. Markus Harding also had 12 points and nine rebounds.

▶Northern Kentucky 78, (at) Oakland 69: Sam Vinson had 19 points and five rebounds for the Norse (19-12, 14-6 Horizon League). Marques Warrick added 14 points. Trey Robinson scored 12 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists.

The Golden Grizzlies (13-18, 11-9) were led in scoring by Jalen Moore, who finished with 27 points and four steals. Oakland also got 14 points from Trey Townsend. Keaton Hervey finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

▶(At) Purdue Northwest 69, Wayne State 48: Mikell Cooper scored 26 and Anthony Irvin and Brevin Jefferson each scored 13 for Northwest (12-18, 5-13 GLIAC). Chris Mutebi scored 11 and Nate Talbot 10 for Wayne State (8-17, 5-13).

Saturday's women's results

▶Kent State 75, (at) Eastern Michigan 67: Katie Shumate scored 23 and Hannah Young 17 for Kent State (19-8, 11-5 MAC). Olivia Smith scored 20 and Tayra Eke 19 for Eastern Michigan (14-13, 6-10).

▶(At) Northern Illinois 84, Central Michigan 80, 2OT: Jayden Marable scored 23 and A'Jah Davis 20 for Northern Illinois (15-12, 7-9 MAC). Sydney scored 31 and Bridget Utberg 19 for Central (6-21, 4-12).

▶(At) Western Michigan 68, Ohio 49: Hannah Spitzley scored 19, Taylor Williams 18 and Maddie Watters 10 for Western (11-16, 8-10 MAC). Yaya Felder scored 23 for Ohio (6-21, 4-12).

▶Oakland 79, (at) Northern Kentucky 76: Raquel Ferrer-Bernad scored 18, Linda Van Schaik 14 and Alexis Johnson and Brooke Quarles-Daniels 12 each for Oakland (13-16, 8-12 Horizon). Lindsay Duvall scored 30 for Northern Kentucky (16-13, 10-10).

▶(At) Wright State 86, Detroit Mercy 74: Isabelle Bolender scored 23 and Kacee Baumhower 15 for Wright State (7-23, 6-14 Horizon). Irene Murua scored 20 and Imani McNeal 17 for UDM (5-24, 3-17).

▶Wayne State 68, (at) Purdue Northwest 54: Maxine Moore scored 20 and Shea Tripp and Sophia Karasinski each scored 10 for Wayne State (14-12, 7-11 GLIAC). Mercedes Simmons scored 16 for Northwest (8-20, 4-14).

More men's scores

Findlay 81, Hillsdale 65

Grand Valley St. 90, Ferris St. 84

Lake Superior St. 82, Davenport 80

Malone 95, Northwood (Mich.) 63

N. Michigan 65, Michigan Tech 57

Wis.-Parkside 73, Saginaw Valley St. 65