Oakland, Detroit women have bright futures, tough roads in Horizon tourney

Rochester — It hasn't exactly been the season Oakland women's basketball had hoped for, but with a young roster, the future appears bright.

We'll see about the immediate future.

Oakland (3-16, 8-12) is limping into the Horizon League tournament, having lost eight of its last 11 games heading into Tuesday night's home game against Wright State (7-23, 6-14). In mid-January, the Golden Grizzlies were 10-8.

Oakland had expected to be among the better-shooting teams in the conference this season, but is just below the middle of the pack, averaging 65.4 points. The Golden Grizzlies' field-goal percentage of 35.7 is second-to-last.

"Considering we have so many new faces, and all that, by no means am I disappointed," head coach Jeff Tungate said after practice Tuesday. "We're a young team, inexperienced team, and at the end of the day, we weren't consistent enough shooting the ball."

There have been bright spots, though, none bigger than freshman point guard Brooke Quarles-Daniels, the former Macomb L'Anse Creuse North standout who averaged 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in being named the Horizon League's freshman of the year.

She hit the game-winning shot in Oakland's 66-65 win over Detroit Mercy on Feb. 20.

"She's definitely one that we can build on," Tungate said.

Junior forward Alexis Johnson (Farmington Hills) is averaging 11 points and averages 34.1% from 3-point range. Senior guard Breanne Beatty averages 10.4 points, and junior forward Linda van Schaik 8.6 points.

All four of Oakland's leading scorers could return next season, including Beatty, who has an extra year of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic. She is weighing returning or pursuing a master's degree elsewhere.

But first thing's first: Oakland faces Wright State in the Horizon League opener for a second consecutive year. The Golden Grizzlies, who advanced to the tournament semifinals a year ago, split with Wright State this regular season, each winning at home. The teams met just last week, with Wright State winning, 83-75.

"This is why you practice all summer and fall, and play all the games," said Tungate, "is for this time of year."

Detroit Mercy (5-24, 3-17) has had another tough season, though there's definitely been progress under first-year head coach Kate Achter. The five wins actually match the program's total from the three previous years, combined. The Titans played many more competitive games than in recent years, particularly lately, and even picked off a win against an IUPUI team that enters the Horizon League tournament as the No. 3 seed.

Detroit Mercy, led by junior forward Irene Murua (12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds), opens on the road at Purdue-Fort Wayne (12-18, 9-11), which swept the regular-season series.

The Titans haven't won a Horizon League tournament game since 2017, when they stormed into the championship game at Joe Louis Arena. That was four head coaches ago.

Horizon League women's tournament

TUESDAY

∎ No. 11 Detroit Mercy (5-24, 3-17) at No. 6 Purdue Fort Wayne (12-18, 9-11), 7 (ESPN+)

∎ No. 9 Wright State (7-23, 6-14) at No. 8 Oakland (13-16, 8-12), 7 (ESPN+)

∎ No. 10 Robert Morris (11-18, 5-15) at No. 7 Milwaukee (10-18, 8-12), 8 (ESPN+)

THURSDAY

∎ No. 5 Northern Kentucky (16-13, 10-10) at No. 4 Youngstown State (19-10, 13-7), 5:30 (ESPN+)

∎ Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 2 Cleveland State (27-4, 17-3), 5:30 (ESPN+)

∎ Highest remaining seed at No. 3 IUPUI (17-12, 13-7), 7 (ESPN+)

∎ Lowest remaining seed at No. 1 Green Bay (25-4, 18-2), 8 (ESPN+)

MONDAY, MARCH 6

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

∎ Semifinal 1: Highest remaining seed vs. lowest remaining seed, noon (ESPN+)

∎ Semifinal 2: Second-highest remaining seed vs. second-lowest remaining seed, 2:30 (ESPN+)

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

∎ Championship game, noon (ESPNU)

