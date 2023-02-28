Detroit Mercy's season continues, with Antoine Davis on brink of scoring record

Detroit — The chase will continue.

Antoine Davis, in his 62nd and final game at Calihan Hall, scored 38 as Detroit Mercy coasted past Purdue-Fort Wayne, 81-68, in the first round of the Horizon League tournament Tuesday night.

Davis sits just 25 points behind "Pistol" Pete Maravich for the No. 1 spot in college basketball history, and is a good bet to get there Thursday night when Detroit Mercy visits Youngstown State in the second round.

Detroit Mercy (14-18) swept all three games from Purdue Fort Wayne (17-15), which managed to keep things close into the second half, until graduate-student swingman Damezi Anderson made three consecutive 3's -- two on passes from Davis -- to make it 58-37, and get the Calihan Crowd of more than 1,600 on its feet.

More:BOX SCORE: Detroit Mercy 81, Purdue-Fort Wayne 68

Purdue-Fort Wayne trailed by as many as 22 but cut it to 12 with less than 7 minutes left, before Davis hit a stepback jumper from the free-throw line to push the lead back to 62-48. On the other end, senior forward Gerald Liddell unleashed a monster block, before Davis drained another 3 on the other end to push it to 65-48.

Davis finished with seven assists -- including one late on an alley-oop to 7-foot graduate student Buay Koka, who threw down the dunk -- and eight rebounds and four steals to go with his point total, which was just four off his season high, on 14-for-27 shooting, 6-for-13 on 3's.

Davis left the game shortly after his final assist, with about a minute left, receiving a large roar from the crowd.

Freshman guard Marcus Tankersley had 12 points and three steals, Anderson finished with 11 points, and graduate-student guard A.J. Oliver added nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Detroit Mercy shot 47.5% for the game, to Purdue-Fort Wayne's 38.3%.

Davis, the fifth-year senior guard whose No. 0 was hanging in the rafters at Calihan Hall for the first time Tuesday -- retired by Detroit Mercy after the final regular-season game -- made back-to-back 3's about 12 minutes into the game, opening up a 24-16 lead. He had 15 points at that point.

Then, about 90 seconds later, Davis gave Titans fans a scare when he went high up for a defensive rebound and had his legs taken out from underneath him. He crashed head first into the floor, and lay there for several moments before rising to a nice ovation.

The two-time Horizon League player of the year stayed in the game and had 18 points at the half, including a nice driving and-one layup late in the half.

Detroit Mercy led, 34-26, at the end of the first half -- a first half that was interrupted briefly when police removed more than two dozen Detroit Mercy students from under the Purdue-Fort Wayne basket, and sent them into the upper bowl. Purdue-Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman was irate over a verbal barb from a Detroit Mercy fan directed at fifth-year senior guard Damian Chong Qui. The student told The News that he was trying to get in No. 2's head, and said, "Your mother doesn't love you," not knowing Chong Qui's mother was murdered when he was 4.

"No place for comments like that at any venue," Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels said.

There were no further incidents after the fans were relocated.

Chong Qui finished with 12 points for Purdue-Fort Wayne, while graduate-student forward Bobby Planutis led the way with 20. Senior guard Anthony Roberts scored 15

This marks the third straight year Detroit Mercy has won a first-round home game in the Horizon League tournament. The Titans have lost in the second game, both road games, the previous two years.

Oakland (13-18) opens the tournament at Northern Kentucky (19-12) at 8 Thursday.

