CMU-WMU football game staying midweek in 2023; ESPN has final say

It's a mid-week game again. Or, as fans might call it, mid-weak.

Western Michigan and Central Michigan — the state's second-biggest rivalry in football, behind only Michigan and Michigan State — will play on a Tuesday, Nov. 7, in 2023, according to the Mid-American Conference schedules released Wednesday.

This will mark the fourth straight year the WMU-CMU game will be played midweek, after being played on a Wednesday each of the previous three years.

The WMU-CMU rivalry is among the best draws for ESPN during its mid-week MACtion series, and ESPN gets to make the final decision.

"Central and Western is a game of public interest, and therefore as TV is looking at their time slots, I would imagine we're always going to be a top choice for those MACtion games," Western Michigan athletic director Dan Bartholomae said.

He added, without specifics: "Western is proactively seeking a solution to this and would very much like to see the Central game scheduled on a Saturday, and believes there are avenues to do so."

The MAC and ESPN have a contract that runs through at least 2026, and it provides key money to the mid-major league's 12 football institutions. It also provides key exposure to MAC football, with few other games being scheduled for midweek. Football fans have proven they will watch any football game that's on TV.

But it's been a detriment to the fans, who typically pack Western Michigan and Central Michigan's stadiums when the game is on a Friday or Saturday. The games don't sell out when the game is played midweek.

The Western Michigan-Central Michigan game was played on a Friday or Saturday for a decade before moving it to a Wednesday in 2017. It was back on Saturday in 2018 and 2019, but hasn't been since.

This year's game will be at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.

Other highlights of the 2023 MAC schedules include some big-name nonconference foes. Eastern Michigan will play at Minnesota; Central Michigan will play at Michigan State and Notre Dame; and Western Michigan, under first-year head coach Lance Taylor, will play at Syracuse, Iowa and Mississippi State.

Eastern Michigan schedule

∎ Sept. 1, vs. Howard

∎ Sept. 9, at Minnesota

∎ Sept. 16, vs. Massachusetts

∎ Sept. 23, at Jacksonville State

∎ Oct. 7, vs. Ball State

∎ Oct. 14, vs. Kent State

∎ Oct. 21, at Northern Illinois

∎ Oct. 28, vs. Western Michigan

∎ Nov. 8, at Toledo

∎ Nov. 14, vs. Akron

∎ Nov. 21, at Buffalo

Central Michigan

∎ Sept. 2, at Michigan State

∎ Sept. 9, vs. New Hampshire

∎ Sept. 16, at Notre Dame

∎ Sept. 23, at South Alabama

∎ Sept. 30, vs. Eastern Michigan

∎ Oct. 7, at Buffalo

∎ Oct. 14, vs. Akron

∎ Oct. 21, at Ball State

∎ Oct. 31, vs. Northern Illinois

∎ Nov. 7, at Western Michigan

∎ Nov. 15, at Ohio

∎ Nov. 24, vs. Toledo

Western Michigan

∎ Aug. 31, vs. Saint Francis

∎ Sept. 9, at Syracuse

∎ Sept. 16, at Iowa

∎ Sept. 23, at Toledo

∎ Sept. 30, vs. Ball State

∎ Oct. 7, at Mississippi State

∎ Oct. 14, vs. Miami (Ohio)

∎ Oct. 21, at Ohio

∎ Oct. 28, at Eastern Michigan

∎ Nov. 7, vs. Central Michigan

∎ Nov. 14, at Northern Illinois

∎ Nov. 21, vs. Bowling Green

