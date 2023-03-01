Ferris State's Caleb Murphy 'underdog story' leads to brink of NFL dream

Indianapolis — Growing up in Dowagiac, Michigan, Caleb Murphy was a multi-sport athlete who fell in love with football as a seven year old and pledged his allegiance not to a pro football team but to seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady is the reason why Murphy, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge rusher who last season at Ferris State set the NCAA all-divisions record for single-season sacks with 25.5, wears jersey No. 12.

During Wednesday’s media interviews at the NFL Combine, Murphy shared his “underdog story” as only the third Ferris State player to be invited to the combine and his admiration for Brady, who also considered himself an underdog as a late draft pick.

Murphy is disappointed that as he’s on the cusp of reaching the NFL, Brady has officially retired

“To sack Tom Brady is a dream that probably will never come true now,” Murphy said, laughing, when asked his reaction to Brady’s retirement. “That was the biggest thing for me.”

The biggest thing now for Murphy is to realize his NFL dream. He said he met with about 28 teams while at the East-West Shrine game and about 20 teams at the combine as of Wednesday morning. He said he would be delighted to play for the Lions because it would be easy for his family to make the trip to see him.

He proudly wears the badge of being from a small town, knowing his small-school roots probably kept him from getting scholarship offers from bigger college programs. He also proudly wears the badge of being a Division II player, a major contributor to Ferris State’s back-to-back national championships the last two seasons.

“I’m proud of where I came from,” Murphy said. “Division II, you’re gritty, you go through things other people don’t go through. You don’t get the outside factors of everybody else, so you just grind it out, and you’ve got to really love football to play it, so I love where I’m from.”

Murphy loves where he’s from, but he also knew he had to get the national attention he always believed he deserved. Before the season, he had a conversation with his mother and made a plan.

“We talked about how I needed to do something spectacular to get where I needed to be,” Murphy said.

He told her that his 14.5 sacks in 2021 weren’t enough.

“So we went to 25.5,” he said.

He entered last season determined to break Patriots’ linebacker Matt Judon’s Division II sack record of 21.5 set while he was at Grand Valley State. But Murphy ended up with 25.5 sacks, breaking Terrell Suggs’ record of 24 at Arizona State.

Murphy earned the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top collegiate defensive end, regardless of level, and became the first non-FBS recipient in the 20-year history of the award. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, won the year before. Murphy also had 39 tackles for loss last season, tying the all-time single-season record for any NCAA level.

“You get to show other kids that playing Division II football that you can be found anywhere,” Murphy said of wining the Hendricks Award. “Just continue to work hard and continue to play your football.”

He set the sack record during a playoff game on Dec. 2. Murphy celebrated with his family at Applebee’s, keeping it low-key, just like his plans for an NFL Draft party.

His spectacular achievement certainly helped him gain NFL notice. He’s here at the combine talking to teams and does not feel out of place.

“I don’t think there is a learning curve -- Division II, Division I, whatever, we all play football,” Murphy said. “We all have schemes. They wanted to see if I can compete with them, so I’ve been doing that and will continue to do it.”

Murphy is not surprised he was invited to the combine. He said he does not have to prove himself, the 25.5 sacks, after all, are evidence of his hard work. He intends to continue working hard, just as he has since he fell in love with the game as a kid.

“I live an underdog story,” he said. “So (I'm going to) continue to live it, continue to love it and make the best of it.”

