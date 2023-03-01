State hoops: Antoine Davis' life has changed in many ways, even off court

Detroit — It's been a whirlwind of a week for Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis.

He continues to chase college basketball's scoring record, and he's already had his number retired — even though he's still playing, with Thursday's Horizon League tournament at Youngstown State up next.

But "the biggest day of his life," as his head coach and father, Mike Davis called it, came last Monday, Feb. 20.

Antoine Davis was baptized.

"To be able to know he's walking with Christ," Mike Davis said, "now that's his life."

Said Antoine: "It was special. I just felt so different once it happened. It felt like God's always been with me, but I felt like I was even closer, to have that happen."

The baptism kicked off a busy week for Antoine, who on Saturday saw his No. 0 retired by Detroit Mercy.

The banner was raised to the rafters after the ceremony, and he saw it hanging in Calihan Hall when he walked into practice Sunday. That was a surreal feeling for Antoine, 24.

"I took some time, took a picture of it; it still didn't feel like it even happened," he said. "That's special."

Said Mike Davis, when he first saw the banner raised: "It was crazy. I'm looking up there."

Davis, 25, was the 11th Detroit Mercy men's basketball player to have his number retired — following a five-year career in which he was a five-time first-team all-Horizon League player, and two-time league player of the year. After scoring 38 points in Tuesday's Horizon League tournament win over Purdue-Fort Wayne, Davis is just 25 points from matching "Pistol" Pete Maravich for the top-scoring spot in college basketball history, and 26 from passing it. Thursday night could be his last chance to secure the record. This season against Youngstown State, the tournament's top seed, Davis has scored 32 points (at home) and 15 points (on the road).

More Titans

Davis has got all the hype this season for Detroit Mercy, and understandably so.

But the clock's ticking for several Titans players. There are a whole lot of upperclassmen who are looking to close out their careers on a high night.

That includes graduate-student swingman Damezi Anderson (Loyola-Chicago, Indiana), who had three huge 3's in Tuesday's win over Purdue-Fort Wayne; as well as graduate-student guard A.J. Oliver (Clemson, Old Dominion); guard TJ Moss (McNeese State, South Carolina); center Buay Koka (Tulane); and forward Arashma Parks (Temple). Forward Gerald Liddell also is a senior, after transferring from Alabama State, after starting his career at Texas.

"We've all been through it, been through the college ropes. We know what it takes to win," Anderson said. "We just wanted to start the tournament off right and get our journey started.

"Our tournament started and our whole mentality was different, our whole approach was different."

Moss (ankle) and Parks (COVID) missed Tuesday's game. Moss might play Thursday, while Parks is out.

Youngstown State swept the season series with Detroit Mercy, but both games were close — a 10-point loss at Youngstown State and a five-point loss at Calihan Hall.

It's been a rough year for the state's Mid-American Conference teams, men's and women's. As of Wednesday, all three men's teams were on the outside of the MAC tournament bubble — the top eight seeds advance to Cleveland — while two women's teams, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan, were still battling to make it to the top eight.

Eliminated from contention are the Western Michigan men, 7-23 and 3-14 in Dwayne Stephens' first year as head coach. Losing junior point guard B. Artis White (Canton) to injury before the season was a devastating blow.

"That was a killer for us," said Stephens, a first-time head coach after nearly two decades on Tom Izzo's staff at Michigan State. "If that kid is playing, our record looks a lot different. We're having to play Lamar (Norman Jr.) out of position a lot of times, and then my other point guard is a freshman and his head is spinning a little bit. It's been unfair to my freshman, and we're just asking a lot of Lamar. That part has been really tough. It's like playing a football game with a quarterback.

"I applaud my guys for their heart and how hard they've worked. We've established our culture, we're starting to, and we're just going to keep building.

"We've done a lot of good things that some people won't understand, but that foundation is being laid, and we're going to keep getting better."

One of those "good things" is the team GPA, up to 3.1 this year, from 2.3 last year.

Slam dunks

∎ Jalen Moore's game is strong, of course. So is his shoe game. This year, for the first time in his nearly 40 years as Oakland's head coach, Greg Kampe has allowed his players to wear whatever shoes they want, rather than the uniform ones that match the Golden Grizzlies' jerseys. Moore has taken advantage with a pair of Kobe Bryant models, including a purple-and-gold pair and a green pair known as the "Grinches."

"Kampe finally let us wear different-colored shoes," said Moore, the senior point guard whose team plays at Northern Kentucky at 7 Thursday in the Horizon League tournament. "He said, you know, if all these guys can wear different-colored shoes, if Steph Curry can wear purple shoes or pink or yellow or orange and perform the way he does, then he might as well let us do it, too."

Kampe, a bit of a self-admitted control freak, said he's starting to only worry about the battles that are worth fighting. And shoes aren't worth fighting over.

∎ The Horizon League is changing its league scheduling starting next season. Commissioner Julie Roe Lach confirmed to The Detroit News that it is moving away from the strict travel-partner setup — a system that, for instance, has Oakland and Detroit Mercy playing the same two geographically convenient road opponents each week and the same home opponents each week, on alternating dates. (They don't actually travel together.) The system was put into place to save some money, but it's led to some disadvantages, especially for IUPUI, the odd team out in the 11-team league which has no travel partner. Roe Lach said there would still be some instances where the model is used moving forward, particularly for the farthest outposts, Milwaukee and Green Bay, but it'll mostly be one-game trips from now on. Going away from travel partners will open up more days for the league to play games — the window will move back to mostly Wednesday through Sunday, from mostly Thursday through Sunday — which gives ESPN options, and there will be more stretches of four or five consecutive road games.

∎The first Division I teams in the state to see their seasons end are the Oakland and Detroit Mercy women's teams, both of whom lost in the opening round of the Horizon League tournament Tuesday. You can expect big strides next season from both. Oakland was a young team that expects to keep its best player, freshman point guard Brooke Quarles-Daniels. And while there will be some turnover between Kate Achter's first year as head coach and her second, she found some foundation pieces, winning five games, matching the total of the previous three years.

Games of the week

MEN

∎ Michigan at Illinois, 7 Thursday (ESPN)

∎ Oakland at Northern Kentucky, Horizon League tournament, 7 Thursday (ESPN+)

∎ Detroit Mercy at Youngstown State, Horizon League tournament, 8 Thursday (ESPN+)

∎ Ohio State at Michigan State, noon Saturday (ESPN)

∎ Michigan at Indiana, 4:30 Sunday (CBS)

WOMEN

∎ Michigan State vs. Nebraska, Big Ten tournament, 12:30 Thursday (BTN)

∎ Michigan vs. Penn State or Minnesota, Big Ten tournament, 2:30 Thursday (BTN)

∎ Eastern Michigan at Ohio, 1 Saturday (ESPN+)

∎ Western Michigan at Buffalo, 2 Saturday (ESPN+)

State power rankings

MEN

1. Michigan State (last week: 1), 18-11

2. Michigan (2), 17-12

3. Detroit Mercy (3), 14-18

4. Oakland (4), 13-18

5. Eastern Michigan (6), 8-22

6. Central Michigan (5), 10-20

7. Western Michigan (7), 7-23

WOMEN

1. Michigan (1), 21-8

2. Michigan State (2), 15-13

3. Eastern Michigan (3), 14-13

4. Western Michigan (4), 11-16

5. Oakland (5), 13-17 (final record)

6. Detroit Mercy (6), 5-25 (final record)

7. Central Michigan (7), 6-21

