Youngstown State apologizes to Detroit Mercy, investigating fan incidents

Youngstown, Ohio — Youngstown State athletic department officials have apologized to Detroit Mercy and are investigating an incident involving fans following the end of Thursday night's Horizon League tournament game.

After Thursday night's game, a 71-66 Youngstown win before a raucous crowd of more than 5,000, some pieces of trash were thrown from the student section onto the court, as Detroit Mercy players were walking off and toward their visitors' locker room.

At least once piece of trash landed at the feet of Antoine Davis, who was the target of heckling throughout the game as he chased college basketball's all-time scoring record. Davis' Detroit Mercy teammate, Gerald Liddell, picked up the trash and fired it back into the student section, located several feet above the court, behind a basket.

Ron Strollo, Youngstown athletic director, told The Detroit News on Friday that he was seeking out cell-phone video footage of the incident, including from members of the media. The News had no video of the incident.

"On behalf of Youngstown State University and the department of intercollegiate athletics, I would like to apologize for the behavior exhibited by our students and spectators following last night's Horizon League men's basketball quarterfinal game against Detroit Mercy," Strollo said in a statement put out by the school Friday afternoon. "The events of last evening do not reflect the values of our community, institution or athletic department.

"Any action not in line with those values will not be tolerated. Disrespect at any level is never condoned. The use of inappropriate language, throwing objects on the court and any other harassment of visitors at Beeghly Center is something we take very seriously. We hold our campus events, and more importantly, the safety of its participants as the highest priority. To that end, we are conducting a full review of the situation and will enact additional game management and security protocols as necessary.

"I personally apologize to our president, the YSU Board of Trustees, Horizon League commissioner Julie Roe Lach, the University of Detroit Mercy and its department of intercollegiate athletics."

Strollo told The News he called Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels on Friday to personally apologize. Vowels acknowledged the conversation and said he's working with Strollo as he attempts to identify the fans — who may or may not be students — in question.

Roe Lach, in attendance Thursday, declined comment after the game. The Horizon League declined comment again Friday when reached by The News.

Thursday's game was an emotional affair, with a large crowd and a thrilling game that was pretty much close throughout, with Detroit Mercy leading early and Youngstown State rallying late.

Davis, Detroit Mercy's fifth-year senior guard, scored 22 points, finishing three points shy of "Pistol" Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record. (Strollo said he hopes he breaks the record, which he will do if Detroit Mercy receives and accepts a postseason tournament bid.)

Things were heated during the game — three players each received a technical foul — and tempers flared afterward.

In the handshake line postgame, there was a verbal altercation between Davis, the Horizon League player of the year, and Dwayne Cohill, Youngstown State's best player, who was a candidate for the award.

That led to a heated exchange between players from both teams at midcourt, with coaches from both teams quickly rushing to the mob and directing their players to head off in opposite directions. Davis was guided off the court by two Detroit Mercy staffers when the trash incident occurred.

It was an ugly end to what had been an impressive atmosphere for Horizon League basketball.

"They never should've shook hands," said Detroit Mercy head coach Mike Davis, who deserted his postgame radio interview to rush to midcourt in an attempt to break up the scuffle. "They should've just let it go.

"Nothing like that should ever happen. We can't get that emotional, either way. You can't do that.

"Go to your locker rooms, you win, you lose. You win graciously; you lose graciously."

It's the second straight game for Detroit Mercy that was marred by a fan incident. During Tuesday's Horizon League tournament game against Purdue Fort Wayne at Calihan Hall, campus police relocated the Titans' student section from in the lower bowl behind the opposing basket into the upper bowl after a student made a personal remark toward a Purdue Fort Wayne player.

Detroit Mercy is 14-19, and awaiting word if the College Basketball Insider tournament will take the Titans, with Davis just three points shy of Maravich's record. Youngstown State is 24-8 and plays Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League semifinals Monday night in Indianapolis.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984