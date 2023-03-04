Saturday's state basketball: Austin leads Eastern Michigan women over Ohio

The Detroit News

Lachelle Austin had 25 points and six rebounds to lead Eastern Michigan to a 74-64 victory over Ohio at Athens, Ohio. on Saturday.

Eastern took a 23-16 lead by the end of the first quarter and never trailed thereafter.

Ce'Nara Skanes kicked in 21 points and 11 rebounds and Tayra Eke had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (15-14, 7-11 Mid-American Conference).

Yaya Felder scored 35 and Abby Garnett 11 for Ohio (6-23, 4-14).

More women's games

Akron 61, (at) Central Michigan 54: Reagan Bass scored 16 and Layne Ferrell 13 for Akron (17-12, 8-10 MAC). Sydney Harris scored 20 for Central (6-23, 4-14).

(At) Buffalo 72, Western Michigan 67: Re'Shawna Stone scored 23 and Zakiyah Winfield had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Buffalo (12-15, 7-11 MAC). Hannah Spitzley scored 18 and Taylor Williams 15 for Western (12-17, 7-11).