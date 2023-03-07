Short-handed EMU women carrying the state banner into MAC tournament

Despite being picked ninth in the preseason Mid-American Conference poll, the Eastern Michigan women's basketball team had some pretty lofty internal expectations. Starts of 5-0 and 9-3 validated those hopes.

Then, injuries struck, seemingly one right after another, and for much of the second half of the season, the Eagles often would only have seven available players on game day.

There were games when coach Fred Castro wasn't sure whether he'd have enough players to finish.

"A few officials came up to me before the game and said, 'Fred, where's the rest of your team?'" said Castro, who is in his eighth season as Eastern Michigan's head coach. "I said, 'This is my team. If you call this game right, I won't have a problem.'

"We had a couple games where players fouled out, and it started to get questionable."

Through all the adversity, Eastern Michigan (15-14, 7-11 MAC) clawed to the finish, winning the regular-season finale against Ohio, 74-64, to qualify for the MAC tournament, which only takes eight of the conference's 12 teams. The Eagles, the No. 7 seed, will open against No. 2 Bowling Green (25-5, 14-4) at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Of the six state MAC teams — men's and women's — the Eastern Michigan women's team is the only one to qualify for the MAC tournament in Cleveland.

The Eagles will carry the banner for the state of Michigan, and they are embracing that role.

"I do think it's an accomplishment," Castro said after practice Monday, ahead of Tuesday's trip to Cleveland. "That's something to take note of, that we're the only (Michigan) team that has qualified for the conference tournament, and even doing so in a tough situation for us this year. That's why I say I'm so proud of this group.

"It's awesome when they're fighting for you, and fighting for each other."

This is the second meeting between Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green this season, with Bowling Green winning the Jan. 7 meeting in Ohio, 79-63.

The Eagles are likely to be without their leading scorer and rebounder Wednesday, redshirt junior forward Ce'Nara Skanes (13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds). She is doubtful because of an injury.

This season, the Eagles have had to rely on underclassmen to step up, amid all the roster ailments. Among those who have impressed Castro: Sophomore guard Lachelle Austin (Wayne Memorial), the team's second-leading scorer at 12.7 points, and sophomore center Tayra Eke, from Spain, who led the MAC with 49 blocks. Freshman Olivia Smith had to step in as the starting point guard, averaging 35 minutes, and even more down the stretch.

Of the seven players who were able to play down the stretch, there were games when one of them could've used a night off because of ailments.

"But, we haven't had that luxury," said Castro, whose team missed the MAC tournament in 2022. "Our kids have just had to be really tough, just so we could get through the season."

It's a season that's still going, while all state counterparts are staying home.

Toledo is the No. 1 seed in both the women's and men's MAC tournaments, with championship games Saturday.

In other MAC news, the postseason awards were announced Tuesday morning, with Central Michigan guard Sydney Harris, who averaged a team-best 17.4 points, being named the conference's freshman of the year. She was joined on the all-freshman team by teammate Bridget Utberg, a guard, and Smith of Eastern Michigan. Harris also made third-team all-MAC, while Skanes and Western Michigan guard Lauren Ross and forward Taylor Williams earned honorable mention. Williams also made the MAC's all-defensive team.

MAC women's tournament

At Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland

WEDNESDAY

∎ No. 1 Toledo (25-4) vs. No. 8 Buffalo (12-15), 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

∎ No. 4 Kent State (20-9) vs. No. 5 Northern Illinois (16-13), 2 (ESPN+)

∎ No. 2 Bowling Green (25-5) vs. No. 7 Eastern Michigan (15-14), 5 (ESPN+)

∎ No. 3 Ball State (24-7) vs. No. 6 Akron (17-12), 8 (ESPN+)

FRIDAY

∎ Semifinal 1: Toledo-Buffalo winner vs. Kent State-Northern Illinois winner, 10 a.m. (ESPN+)

∎ Semifinal 2: Bowling Green-Eastern Michigan winner vs. Ball State-Akron winner, 2 (ESPN+)

SATURDAY

∎ Championship game, 11 a.m. (CBSSN)

