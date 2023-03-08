EMU's Emoni Bates earns all-MAC honors; what's next for one-time phenom?

Emoni Bates' first season at Eastern Michigan was a modest success.

The question now: Will there be a second season? Stay tuned on that front.

In the meantime, Bates, an Ypsilanti native who transferred home last offseason, was named third-team all-Mid-American Conference in voting by the coaches, as announced Wednesday morning. Bates was the only player from one of the three state schools to make either of the first three teams.

Bates averaged 19.2 points, which ranked third in the MAC, along with 5.8 rebounds. Both totals led his Eastern Michigan squad, which struggled despite lofty expectations given Bates' return, as well as the addition of other talented transfers. The Eagles finished the season 8-23, and 5-13 in the conference and missed the MAC tournament. Western Michigan and Central Michigan also missed the MAC tournament, set for this week in Cleveland.

Bates' return to Ypsilanti was a boon for Eastern Michigan's attendance, however. Eastern Michigan averaged 1,627 fans per home game last season, but this season, the Eagles never drew less than 2,000 — and usually drew much more, with several games of more than 4,000, and even two over 5,000.

Bates, 19, was a phenom in high school, leading Ypsilanti Lincoln to a state championship as a freshman, and was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2019, touted as the next LeBron James. After Bates' early commitment to Michigan State, he played his freshman season at Memphis, before returning to his hometown for his sophomore season.

Now, the waiting game begins to see what Bates does next. He could return to Eastern Michigan, or transfer to another school — though, given it'd be his second transfer, he'd have to sit out a year. Or he could move on to professional basketball, with the NBA's G League as an option.

Bates has not been permitted to meet with reporters the entire season, despite multiple requests from The Detroit News. His dad, EJ Bates, also has denied all media requests this season, including several from The News.

In other MAC awards news, Central Michigan point guard Reggie Bass was named freshman of the year, after averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He was thrust into the point-guard role after Kevin Miller, the team's star player, went down because of an injury early in the season and never returned. (Miller has since announced intentions to transfer.) Bass gives Central Michigan (10-21, 5-13) a sweep of MAC freshman-of-the-year honors; Sydney Miller won the award on the women's side.

Bass was joined on the all-freshman team by Western Michigan guard Seth Hubbard. Senior guard LaMar Norman Jr. was named honorable-mention all-MAC for Western Michigan (8-23, 4-14).

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984