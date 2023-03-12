NCAA Tournament schedule, TV times
Thursday’s TV schedule
12:15 Maryland vs. West Virginia, CBS
12:40 Furman vs. Virginia, truTV
1:40 Utah State vs. Missouri, TNT
2 Howard vs. Kansas, TBS
2:45 Play in winner vs. Alabama, CBS
3:10 College of Charleston vs. San Diego State, truTV
4:10 Princeton vs. Arizona, TNT
4:30 Illinois vs. Arkansas, TBS
6:50 Auburn vs. Iowa, TNT
7:10 Oral Roberts vs. Duke, CBS
7:25 Colgate vs. Texas TBS
7:35 Boise State vs. Northwestern, truTV
9:20 N. Kentucky vs. Houston, TNT
9:40 Louisiana vs. Tennessee, CBS
9:55 Penn State vs. Texas A&M, TBS
10:05 UNC Asheville vs. UCLA, truTV
Friday’s TV schedule
12:15 USC vs. Michigan State, CBS
12:40 Kennesaw State vs. Xavier, truTV
1:30 UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor, TNT
2 VCU vs. St. Mary’s, TBS
2:45 Vermont vs. Marquette, CBS
3:10 Play-in winner vs. Iowa State, truTV
4 N.C. State vs. Creighton, TNT
4:30 Iona vs. UConn, TBS
6:50 Play-in winner vs. Purdue, TNT
7:10 Providence vs. Kentucky, CBS
7:25 Drake vs. Miami (Fla.), TBS
7:35 Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga, truTV
9:20 Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis, TNT
9:40 Montana State vs. Kansas State, CBS
9:55 Kent State vs. Indiana, TBS
10:05 Play-in winner vs. TCU, truTV