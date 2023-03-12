COLLEGE

NCAA Tournament schedule, TV times

The Detroit News Staff
The Detroit News
Thursday’s TV schedule

12:15 Maryland vs. West Virginia, CBS

12:40 Furman vs. Virginia, truTV

1:40 Utah State vs. Missouri, TNT

2 Howard vs. Kansas, TBS

2:45 Play in winner vs. Alabama, CBS

3:10 College of Charleston vs. San Diego State, truTV

4:10 Princeton vs. Arizona, TNT

4:30 Illinois vs. Arkansas, TBS

6:50 Auburn vs. Iowa, TNT

7:10 Oral Roberts vs. Duke, CBS

7:25 Colgate vs. Texas TBS

7:35 Boise State vs. Northwestern, truTV

9:20 N. Kentucky vs. Houston, TNT

9:40 Louisiana vs. Tennessee, CBS

9:55 Penn State vs. Texas A&M, TBS

10:05 UNC Asheville vs. UCLA, truTV

Friday’s TV schedule

12:15 USC vs. Michigan State, CBS

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko reacts after scoring against Ohio State during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center.

12:40 Kennesaw State vs. Xavier, truTV

1:30 UC Santa Barbara vs. Baylor, TNT

2 VCU vs. St. Mary’s, TBS

2:45 Vermont vs. Marquette, CBS

3:10 Play-in winner vs. Iowa State, truTV

4 N.C. State vs. Creighton, TNT

4:30 Iona vs. UConn, TBS

6:50 Play-in winner vs. Purdue, TNT

7:10 Providence vs. Kentucky, CBS

7:25 Drake vs. Miami (Fla.), TBS

7:35 Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga, truTV

9:20 Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis, TNT

9:40 Montana State vs. Kansas State, CBS

9:55 Kent State vs. Indiana, TBS

10:05 Play-in winner vs. TCU, truTV

