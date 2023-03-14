State hoops: Davis, Dickinson earn All-America honors; transfer portal picks up

Detroit — Awards season didn't end with the Oscars on Sunday night.

Detroit Mercy star guard Antoine Davis, the No. 2 all-time scorer in college basketball history, was named honorable-mention All-America by the Associated Press on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive year Davis was named AP All-America honorable mention. Davis received the most points of honorable-mention honorees, just missed out in being named third-team.

Davis, 25, led the nation in scoring this season, averaging 28.2 points, vaulting all the way to the second spot on college basketball's scoring list, just three points behind "Pistol" Pete Maravich. Davis, whose Titans missed out on a postseason bid from the College Basketball Invitational despite a lot of talks between the tournament and the school, finished his five-year career with 3,664 points, to Maravich's 3,667.

Davis also leads the nation in total points this season (930), and total 3-pointers (159), 3-pointers per game (4.82) and total field goals (303).

Davis also is college basketball's all-time 3-point king, and was a two-time Horizon League player of the year.

Earlier in the week, Davis was named first-team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches for the fourth consecutive year, after earning second-team as a freshman.

Also making the AP's All-America honorable mention list is Michigan junior center Hunter Dickinson, who was averaging 18.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks entering Tuesday night's NIT game against Toledo.

On the move

Tis the season for the transfer portal, which opened for business in earnest Monday.

The Central Michigan men took the biggest hit among the state teams, losing starting point guard Reggie Bass, the Mid-American Conference freshman of the year, along with the team's second-leading scorer, junior guard Jesse Zarzuela. Sophomore center Nicolas Pavrette and freshman guard Armani Drummond also entered the portal.

Sophomore guard Kevin Miller, who played four games before going down to injury and never returned, also made it official by entering the transfer portal.

Central Michigan was 10-21 in head coach Tony Barbee's second season.

In other transfer news, the Oakland men are losing some reserves: guards Brody Parker (Troy) and Darius Sherman, and forwards Chuol Deng and Will Shepherd.

Both Oakland, losing Jalen Moore, and Central Michigan, losing Bass and Miller, are hot on the recruiting trail after JUCO point guard Always Wright (yes, that's his real name), who has a handful of Division I offers.

Slam dunks

∎Suzy Merchant, who stepped down as Michigan State head women's coach Monday amid health concerns, made a big impact on the East Lansing community, even away from the court. I heard many stories about her when making phone calls Monday, but one stood out.

"First time I met her, I was trying to get one kid out of a car seat while hanging on to the other in downtown E.L.," said Lansing's John Sellek, recalling a story from 2008. "Someone walking by stopped to help. It was Coach."

∎Nobody in the history of the world has ever picked a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket, but if you can be No. 1, you can win $1 million from the local Mike Morse Law Firm, which is running a free contest. There are other, more-realistic prizes, plus Morse will donate $1 from the first 2,000 entries to the Detroit Police Athletic League. You can find out more details at 855MikeWins.com.

∎Joining the longtime staples of the NCAA Tournament TV coverage — led by Jim Nantz, calling his final Final Four — will be former Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy, who will be a game analyst throughout the regional finals, and former Villanova head coach Jay Wright, who will be a studio analyst through the Final Four.

∎Again this year, Amasa, Michigan-based Connor Sports will made the courts that will be used in the men's regionals and Final Four, and the women's Final Four and Division II and Division II championship games.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984