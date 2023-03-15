Hobey Baker Award finalists include 4 with ties to state of Michigan

The Detroit News

The Hobey Baker Award, which annually honors the top player in college hockey, is down to 10 finalists, and it has a very state of Michigan feel.

Three of the 10, unveiled Wednesday, hail from universities in Michigan: Adam Fantilli, a forward from Michigan; Blake Pietila, a Michigan Tech goaltender from Howell; and Jason Polin, a right wing from Holt who plays at Western Michigan. Lane Hutson, a Boston University defenseman who is from Holland, also is a finalist.

Fantilli (0.84 goals per game) and Polin (0.76) are the nation's top two scorers in terms of goals per game. Fantilli has 60 points (27 goals) in 32 games, while Polin has 46 points (29 goals) in 38 games. Pietila is third in country in save percentage (.929).

The winner will be announced on April 7.