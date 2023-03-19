Suspect in shooting of Olivet baseball player charged with attempted murder

An Olivet College graduate has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a current member of the Olivet College baseball team following a game in eastern Ohio on Friday night.

Franklin J. Grayson, of Jacksonville, Florida, is in custody in Muskingum County, Ohio, and prosecutor Ron Welch is requesting a $1 million bond. Grayson graduated from Olivet College in 2021, according to the college. Law enforcement has told Olivet College there is no known relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Following Friday night's game against Muskingum University, an Olivet College baseball player went back to the field to retrieve a personal item. At the field, he was shot three times.

The player, who hasn't been identified, was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released, to his parents. The Olivet College team remained in the area overnight Friday, and returned to Michigan on Saturday.

Muskingum University ordered a shelter-in-place directive for campus after the shooting, and it remained in place until shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. The suspect was arrested within an hour of the shooting.

"Eyewitness descriptions of the suspect and the clothing he was wearing eventually resulted in his quick apprehension," Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said in a statement Sunday. "The coordinated response of numerous law-enforcement agencies allowed this dangerous situation to quickly be contained for the protection of the campus and surrounding communities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, his family and all others impacted by this crime."

Grayson, 26, was booked into Muskingum County's jail in the early morning hours Saturday. On Sunday, he was charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of felonious assault with a firearm. Maximum sentence for the current charges is 14 years. The prosecutor hasn't ruled out additional charges; the investigation remains active.

According to Grayson's LinkedIn account, he attended Olivet College — a Division III school located between Jackson and Kalamazoo, and southwest of Lansing — from 2016 through 2020. University records show him participating in commencement in 2021; he earned a degree in business administration and management.

A spokesperson for Olivet College didn't respond to an inquiry from The News about any current connection between Grayson and the school. A message for head baseball coach Santiago Mendez hasn't been returned.

There was speculation on social media Friday and Saturday about Grayson's connection to the school and team.

"While there may be various comments made across social media, the college is committed to only reporting verified information or information as it is confirmed by law enforcement authorities," Olivet College said in a statement Saturday afternoon, one of two statements it has issued since the incident.

Olivet won its game Friday night against Muskingum, 8-6, for its first win of the season, after starting 0-12. Olivet's other three games scheduled for the weekend were canceled, and Muskingum canceled all of its campus athletic events for Saturday and Sunday.

