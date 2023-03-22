Olivet shooting suspect held on $1M bond; took 'significant steps' to get to campus

The suspect in the shooting of an Olivet College baseball player last week took "significant steps" to get to Muskingum University in Ohio, prosecutors said this week during an initial court appearance Tuesday.

Franklin Grayson, 26, of Florida, has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree felonious assault. He was ordered held in Muskingum County Jail on a $1 million bond by judge Jay Vinsel, on the request of prosecutors.

“The defendant represents a danger to not only this community but anywhere he may be released,” prosecutor Ron Welch said during the court appearance. “Any type of monitoring would be insufficient."

On Friday night, following a game between Olivet College and Muskingum University, an Olivet player returned to the baseball field to retrieve a personal item. There, he was shot three times, treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The player, not identified by Olivet College, was released to the care of his parents with non-life-threatening injuries.

The rest of the Olivet College team returned home to Michigan on Saturday, canceling the rest of its three games in Ohio. Olivet College also canceled Wednesday's game, and is set to return to action Tuesday with a home game against Grace Christian.

Muskingum University issued a shelter-in-place order shortly after the shooting, around 7 p.m. Friday. Grayson, the suspect, was apprehended shortly before 8 p.m., and the shelter-in-place order was lifted around 10 p.m.

Welch, in court Tuesday, said Grayson left a rental car away from the scene of the shooting.

Grayson is an Olivet College graduate, earning a degree in 2021. Police have said there are no known ties between Grayson and the Olivet College baseball player who was shot, and no known ties between Grayson and the university where the shooting took place.

Olivet College has not responded to a request for clarification on Grayson's past or current ties to the school, a Division III institution located between Jackson and Kalamazoo, and southwest of Lansing.

Grayson is due back in court at 10 a.m. Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Welch said he expects to file additional charges after the case is presented to a grand jury.

