Cigar-smoking celebration earns Ferris State football coach Tony Annese a suspension

Where there's smoke, there's a suspension.

Ferris State head football coach Tony Annese was suspended for one game — the school's next playoff game — by the NCAA on Thursday because two of his players lit up cigars in the locker room following the Bulldogs' national-championship victory last December.

The players, unidentified by the school and NCAA, lit up the cigars in tobacco-free McKinney ISD Stadium in Texas.

The Bulldogs apparently were reprimanded the following year for lighting up cigars following their first Division II national championship, and Annese had warned players against making the same mistake before they won their second consecutive Division II national title.

Ferris State appealed the NCAA's ruling, and was denied.

"We are committed to running a program representing the ideals and values of Ferris State University, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and the NCAA," Annese said in a statement Thursday. "I understand the concerns raised by the NCAA. Immediately after the game, while I was in the postgame press conference, the two issues cited by the NCAA were addressed by my coaching staff. As a coaching staff, each day leading up to the national-championship game, we had reminded our players that smoking cigars in celebration would not be allowed. My team was fully aware that the actions of the two players were inappropriate.

"No matter how minor the actions may seem, young people need to understand that there are consequences for their actions. We will address these concerns and continue to have a strong, positive football program that represents Ferris State University on and off the field."

Aside from the cigar smoking, some Ferris State players took Bulldogs stickers off the walls — that was the other issue that the NCAA took issue with.

Besides Annese's suspension — for the team's first playoff game for 2023, assuming Ferris State makes the playoffs — the university was charged $15,383 for cleaning and repairs, fined $2,500 and issued a public reprimand.

Thursday's announcement ends a long, drawn-out process that began after the team's 41-14 victory over Colorado School of Mines on Dec. 17.

"I continue to be proud of the Ferris State University football program and Coach Annese," athletic director Steve Brockelbank said in a statement. "I understand the concerns raised by the NCAA and we accept the responsibility for our actions and we will work to ensure this does not happen again in the future. I support the efforts that Coach Annese continues to make to improve the football program for the betterment of the students we serve."

The cigar celebration is reminiscent of quarterback Joe Burrow, who famously lit up after LSU's national-championship in January 2020.

The higher the stature of the person, the more stadium tobacco rules are overlooked. Just ask Jim Leyland and the Tigers. Comerica Park is a smoke-free building, but not for Leyland.

Ferris State, though, will not get the benefit of the doubt.

"The subcommittee fully supports the actions take by the Division II Football Committee in this case," Reid Amos, commissioner of the Mountain East, said in a statement put out by the NCAA. "The inappropriate conduct associated with this action will not be tolerated at any NCAA Division II championship."

Annese, 62, has been head coach at Ferris State for 11 years.

