Suspected shooter of Olivet baseball player indicted on 14 felony charges

The man suspected of shooting an Olivet College baseball player following a game in Ohio last week was indicted on 14 felony counts by a Muskingum County grand jury Thursday.

Franklin Grayson, 26, of Jacksonville, Florida, remains in jail on a $1 million bond, and he faces more than 30 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

“The additional charges represent the full range of crimes committed by this defendant,” Muskingum County prosecutor Ron Welch said in a statement Thursday morning.

Grayson is charged with one count of attempted murder with a firearm and school safety zone specification; four counts of felonious assault with firearm and school safety zone specifications; two counts of improperly discharging a firearm at, in or into a school safety zone with firearm and school safety zone specifications; one count of inducing panic with a firearm specification; one count of carrying a concealed weapon; one count of illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone; and four counts of tampering with evidence.

The prosecutor's office added additional counts based on the location of the alleged shooting, which was within 1,000 feet of the East Muskingum Schools campus. In regard to the tampering charges, prosecutors allege he tampered with his phone, gun, gloves and clothes in an attempt to evade police.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, when an unnamed Olivet College baseball player went back to the Muskingum University baseball field to retrieve a personal item. There, he was shot three times, was treated at the scene and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released into his parents' care Saturday morning, and the Olivet team returned to Michigan on Saturday, canceling the rest of the games scheduled for the Ohio trip.

Grayson is a 2021 graduate of Olivet College, but there was no connection between him and the victim, according to local law enforcement. Olivet College hasn't detailed Grayson's current or past ties to Olivet College. The prosecutor's office said he went to great lengths to get to Muskingum University, and had a rental car.

Grayson's next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, for arraignment.

Muskingum University, in eastern Ohio, issued a shelter-in-place order after the shooting, and the suspect was arrested before 8 p.m. The shelter-in-place order was lifted around 10 p.m., and the university canceled the remaining campus athletic activities scheduled for the rest of the weekend.

Olivet College, located between Jackson and Kalamazoo and southwest of Lansing, earned its first baseball win of the season Friday night before the shooting, canceled four games in all and is set to return to action at home Tuesday against Grace Christian.

