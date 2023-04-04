Michigan State, UConn announced as part of 2024 Maui Invitational

The Detroit News

Michigan State is heading back to Maui.

The field for the 2024 Maui Invitational was announced on Tuesday, and the Spartans will join the new national-champion Connecticut squad, along with North Carolina, Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State and Memphis in the eight-team field, Nov. 25-27 at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui.

“There is simply no other early-season college basketball tournament that rivals the spirit, talent and overall ‘magic’ of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational,” tournament chairperson Dave Odom said. “The 2024 field is not only going to bring top-tier programs representing eight of the most dominant conferences in the sport, but also fans from all corners of the country.

"Whether it’s your first time on-island, or you’ve made packing into the historic Lahaina Civic Center an annual tradition, this Tournament experience is on every college basketball fan’s bucket list — and this loaded 2024 field is going to make it hard to resist.”

UConn, which beat San Diego State to win the NCAA championship on Monday night, has garnered five titles in the past 25 years, including two Maui Invitational championships in that span.

Michigan State is making its fifth appearance at the Maui Invitational, including one title. The Spartans' last trip to Hawaii was in 2019.

For more information on the Tournament, visit mauiinvitational.com.