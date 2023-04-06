Central Michigan fires women's basketball coach Heather Oesterle after tough 2 years

It can be tough to follow a legend.

Heather Oesterle, who took over as head women's basketball coach at Central Michigan following the retirement of Sue Guevara, is out of a job after four seasons, the university announced Thursday.

The Chippewas were 10-48 the last two seasons, including 6-23 this past season.

"Heather Oesterle has been an integral part of the most historic run in CMU women's basketball history," Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement. "I want to thank Heather for her dedication to and impact on our student-athletes, the university, and Mount Pleasant community during her 13 years of service at Central Michigan University.

"At this time, I have determined that we need to go in a different direction with the leadership of our women's basketball program. I am confident that our program's history of success, our commitment to women's basketball and the development of young women will attract a high-caliber candidate pool during our head-coaching search."

Oesterle, a Mason, Michigan, native and a University of Michigan alum, joined the Central Michigan staff in 2010, after stints at Northern Illinois, Miami (Ohio) and Stanford. As a CMU assistant, she helped coach the Chippewas to eight postseason appearances, including three NCAA Tournament berths. Central Michigan made the Sweet 16, its best run ever, in 2018, and Guevara retired in 2019, after another NCAA Tournament.

Oesterle, 43, a Guevara assistant for nine seasons, including associate head coach for seven, was immediately promoted to the head-coaching role, and started her head-coaching career strong.

Central Michigan was 22-5 in her first season, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. In her second season, the Chippewas were 18-9 and made the NCAA Tournament.

Then came the last two seasons, which were rough on the court, with the Chippewas failing to qualify for the Mid-American Conference tournament, and off the court, with several key players transferring, including Molly Davis, a Midland native who played for Iowa in this year's national-championship game.

Associate head coach Courtney Shelton will be the interim coach until a full-time hire is made.

This will the second basketball hire for Folan as Central Michigan athletic. She hired Tony Barbee as head men's basketball coach in 2021, replacing Keno Davis.

