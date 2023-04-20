Oakland's Greg Kampe to talk state of college athletics with Izzo, Jay Bilas, Blake Corum

Detroit — Tom Izzo and Greg Kampe, between them, have nearly 90 years of college-basketball coaching experience. They've seen it all, and a whole lot of changes, especially lately.

On Wednesday, they're going to talk about it.

Kampe, Oakland's longtime men's basketball coach, is hosting a forum, titled "The State of College Athletics," on Wednesday at the Detroit Athletic Club. Izzo, Kampe's good pal and Michigan State's Hall-of-Fame men's basketball coach, will be among the panelists, along with ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas and Michigan standout running back Blake Corum.

"Everywhere I go, people want to talk name, image, and likeness (NIL) plus the transfer portal,” Kampe said. “Who better to answer questions than a Hall-of-Fame coach, a media member who was the heart of the change, and a Heisman Trophy candidate, who is maneuvering his career through the new rules.”

The college basketball landscape has changed drastically in recent years, with the introduction of NIL, allowing athletes to earn income through sponsorships and personal appearances. The transfer portal, and the ability for players to transfer once without having to sit out a year, as well as the extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, also has dramatically altered the game, perhaps as evidenced by this year's Final Four, featuring Connecticut, San Diego State, Miami (Florida) and Florida Atlantic.

The changes have included a major changing of the guard among coaches, particularly in college basketball, with legends Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Jay Wright and Jim Boeheim all retiring in the last two years.

Izzo, Michigan State's head coach since 1995 with eight Final Fours and a national championship, and Bilas have been particularly outspoken among the changing landscape. Corum has benefited from the new NIL guidelines, often using his financial influx for good, like handing out Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need.

Kampe's event, in part a fundraiser for Oakland basketball's upcoming summer trip to Italy, is sold out. Attendees will be able to ask questions of Izzo, Bilas and Corum.

“This is going to be one of the most informative events I’ve ever seen,” Kampe said. "It’s going to be awesome.”

