Ex-MSU star Kristin Haynie to be named new Central Michigan's women's basketball coach

Tis the season for women's basketball homecomings.

Central Michigan will introduce its new head women's basketball coach Thursday afternoon, and it's a familiar name: former Michigan State star Kristin Haynie. Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed the hire to The News, ahead of Thursday's press conference.

Haynie, 39, is a Mason, Michigan native, and been an assistant the last four seasons on Suzy Merchant's staff at Michigan State. She joined the staff of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx in March, after Merchant had resigned amid health concerns, and Michigan State named Okemos native Robyn Fralick its new head women's basketball coach.

From 2014-19, Haynie was on Sue Guevara's staff at Central Michigan, helping lead the Chippewas to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2018. On CMU's staff, Haynie helped develop Presley Hudson, who earned Mid-American Conference freshman of the year honors and went on to become one of the greatest players in program history.

Haynie got her coaching start in 2012, spending two seasons on staff at Eastern Michigan.

All this comes after an epic playing career, particularly in college, where she helped lead Michigan State to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 2005 national-championship game, where the Spartans fell to behemoth Baylor. When she graduated, Haynie was one of just four Big Ten players with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 steals. She remains Michigan State's leader in steals, with 117. When she left Michigan State, Haynie was eighth in scoring (1,199 points), and remains 15th.

She was inducted into the Michigan State Hall of Fame in 2017.

After her collegiate playing days, Haynie was the No. 9 overall pick by the Sacramento Monarchs in the 2005 WNBA Draft, and won a WNBA championship her rookie season. She played five seasons and 160 games in the WNBA, including in 2009 with the Detroit Shock, and then played overseas after her WNBA career was over.

In returning to Central Michigan, Haynie replaces Heather Oesterle, who was fired this month after going 51-64 in four seasons as Guevara's hand-picked successor, including 10-48 the last two seasons. Oesterle guided the Chippewas to the NCAA Tournament in 2021, but the team has been hurt by the transfer portal in recent years. Oesterle had got a recent transfer commitment from former Western Michigan star Lauren Ross.

