Emoni Bates one-and-done at Eastern Michigan; he's entering NBA Draft

Emoni Bates' homecoming will be a short one.

Bates, the one-time basketball phenom who played this past season at Eastern Michigan in his hometown of Ypsilanti, has decided to enter the upcoming NBA Draft.

Bates made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, writing, "What I been dreaming for my whole life."

It was a widely expected move from Bates, though the new-age era of NIL in college athletics at least seemed to leave open the possibility of another season at Eastern Michigan. Bates had at least one significant NIL deal last season, after transferring home following one season at Memphis.

Bates, 19, was named third-team all-Mid-American Conference, and probably would've earned higher honors if his team didn't struggle so badly (8-23, 5-13 MAC). He led the Eagles in scoring (19.2 points per game) as well as rebounding (5.8), and 3-pointers made (76) and blocks (16).

Bates played 30 games for Eastern Michigan, missing only the season opener as a suspension following his preseason arrest on gun charges. The felony charges for carrying a concealed firearm were dismissed.

He received probation.

"You never want to see young kids at that age make a mistake and be derailed, when they have bright futures," Bates' attorney, Steven Haney, told The News at the time.

After being reinstated by Eastern Michigan, Bates addressed his teammates at an Oct. 13 practice.

"I don't know exactly what was said," head coach Stan Heath told The News, afterward. "I actually let him talk to the team without the coaches. He did speak to the team, and I know they welcomed him with open arms.

"This is the honest-to-God truth: He's a really good kid, who made a mistake. But he's a really good kid. I enjoy coaching him, he works hard, he wants to do good, he wants to be invested.

"And I'm glad we have him."

Bates played in an exhibition game against Grand Valley State on Oct. 27, making his first shot attempt in green and white, a swished 3, and scoring 27. He then missed the regular-season opener against Wayne State on Nov 7, punishment for the arrest, before playing the rest of the team's games.

There were many ups and downs throughout the season, the highest being a January game against Toledo, when Bates scored 29 consecutive points for Eastern Michigan.

Bates also was a boon for the box office at Eastern Michigan, which barely averaged 1,600 fans per home game in 2021-22, but never had an attendance under 2,000 in 2022-23. There were several home games that drew over 4,000 fans, and two that drew over 5,000.

Bates was a legend at a young age, leading Ypsilanti Lincoln to a state championship as a freshman, and appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 15-year-old. He was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and, after originally committing to Michigan State, went to Memphis, where he had an up-and-down freshman season that included some injuries.

He entered the transfer portal, and officially signed with Eastern Michigan in August, announcing, "I love my city and coming home to do something special was big for me."

Bates was one of several notable transfers to commit to Eastern Michigan last offseason, along with Tyson Acuff (Detroit; Duquesne), Legend Geeter (River Rouge; Providence) and Jalin Billingsley (Georgetown), to go with heralded freshman Orlando Lovejoy (Detroit).

But the pieces didn't always mesh, and the Eagles struggled mightily in Heath's second season, again missing the MAC tournament.

Along with Bates' departure, Eastern Michigan point guard Noah Farrakhan — who averaged 16.6 points his first season, but dipped to 11.9 this past season — has entered the transfer portal, along with forward Colin Golson Jr. and Lovejoy.

Bates was not made available to the media at all during his one season at Eastern Michigan, despite repeated requests from The Detroit News.

