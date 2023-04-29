Jets scoop up Western Michigan's Zaire Barnes in sixth round of NFL Draft

The Detroit News

For the third straight year, a Bronco has been selected in the NFL Draft.

Linebacker Zaire Barnes kept that streak alive when he was chosen by the New York Jets in the sixth round with the No. 184 overall pick on Saturday.

A two-year starter, Barnes earned All-Mid-American Conference first-team honors last season after leading Western with 94 tackles, including five for loss, to go along with three fumble recoveries, an interception and a career-high eight pass breakups in 12 games.

As a junior in 2021, Barnes tied for the team lead with 68 tackles and was named All-MAC second team.

Barnes’ selection made him the 44th Bronco in program history to be drafted and first defensive player since defensive back Darius Phillips was taken in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

In the past two drafts, Western Michigan had three players hear their names called — receiver D’Wayne Eskridge (second round) and guard Jaylon Moore (fifth round) in 2021 and receiver Skyy Moore (second round) in 2022.