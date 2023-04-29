Patriots select Eastern Michigan's Sidy Sow in the fourth round of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots made a mini-run of players with ties to Eastern Michigan in the NFL Draft on Saturday, selecting Eagles offensive lineman Sidy Sow in the fourth round, at No. 117 overall.

That came five picks after the Patriots selected kicker Chad Ryland out of Maryland. Ryland played his first four seasons at Eastern Michigan before transferring to Maryland.

The 6-foot-5, 323-pound Sow, a native of Bromont, Quebec, played in 56 games and started 54 — both EMU records — and after the 2022 season he participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. An opportunity in the NFL, Sow said at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, would be a dream come true.

“It's always been a dream, it's always been a goal,” Sow said. “As a redshirt freshman when I first started at Eastern, I realized that it's kind of rare for redshirt freshmen to start a full season. I was like, ‘OK, maybe I'm decent at what I'm doing,’ and I just kept going and my game kept improving so I was like, ‘OK, maybe I’ll have a good shot at this.'”

Sow becomes the 30th NFL Draft pick out of Eastern Michigan. He is the seventh-highest draft pick in Eastern Michigan history and the first since 2019, when Maxx Crosby was selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in the fourth round.

Ryland, selected at No. 112 overall, set an EMU single-season record in 2021 for points scored (104) and finished his EMU career as the program's leading scorer (309 points). Ryland played a key role in Eastern knocking off a pair of Big Ten teams, booting game-winning field goals against Purdue (2018) and Illinois (2019).