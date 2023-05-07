Orchard Lake St. Mary's product Nolan Schubart has record day for Oklahoma State baseball

Nolan Schubart is wasting little time making an impact for the Oklahoma State baseball team.

The freshman from Orchard Lake St. Mary's put together a record performance Sunday, clobbering three home runs — including two grand slams — and racked up 10 RBIs as Oklahoma State walloped East Tennessee State, 20-7, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

With that effort, Schubart matched a number of program and Big 12 records, including:

▶ home runs in a game, the 18th Oklahoma State player to hit three;

▶ RBIs in a game, matching Jason Heath's total against Kansas State in a 1993 game;

▶ grand slams in a game, which matches a Big 12 record shared by three other players.

Schubart's first grand slam broke the game open in the fourth inning, making it 12-5. He added a two-run shot in the sixth, and his second slam in the seventh. Schubart added four runs scored and a pair of walks.

In 47 games (45 starts), Schubart is hitting .333 with a 1.117 OPS with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs, the latter of which is tied for the team lead.

At Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Schubart helped lead his team to three state titles.