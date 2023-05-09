Willie McCarter, University of Detroit basketball coach from 1979-82, dies at 76

For a sixth man in high school, Willie McCarter sure made a heck of a career out of basketball.

Despite not starting in high school, McCarter went to Drake University and helped lead the Bulldogs to the 1969 Final Four, before moving on to a career in coaching that included a three-year stint at the University of Detroit. McCarter also coached high school basketball in Michigan.

McCarter died April 18, reportedly of natural causes, in Jackson, Michigan, where he lived. He was 76.

“Willie’s legacy is don’t give up on your dream,” Dolph Pulliam, a teammate at Drake, told the Des Moines Register. “He came from nothing. He had a dream and that’s all he had. But that dream was so powerful, it carried him through a career that helped make that dream come true.”

McCarter had a brief professional career after college, before landing his first head-coaching job, at Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek. He also coached at Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills High School.

Then, in 1979, McCarter was hired as the head men's coach at the University of Detroit (before it became Detroit Mercy), replacing David "Smoky" Gaines, who had left to become head coach at San Diego State after leading Detroit to the NCAA Tournament the year before.

McCarter coached three seasons at Detroit, compiling a record of 33-48. He led the team to a 14-15 record in his first season, but eventually was replaced by Don Sicko. Detroit wouldn't make the NCAA Tournament again until 1998, under Perry Watson.

McCarter also had a coaching stint at North Dakota State, before eventually moving to Jackson in 1999 for a prison job, according to an MLive article in 2008. McCarter's health woes began in 2005, when he suffered a massive stroke. Months later, he suffered another one, one that almost killed him.

"They had already planned my funeral," McCarter told MLive in 2008. "They removed one-third of my brain, and (former Drake teammate) Dale Teeter said, 'Willie, you only use one-third of your brain anyway.'"

Doctors called McCarter's survival a miracle, according to MLive.

Much of his life — at least in basketball — was a miracle.

Growing up poor in Gary, Indiana, and playing basketball at Roosevelt High School, he never started, and never really got recruited by colleges, despite helping his team on a big run in the high-school playoffs.

That's where Pulliam came in. A teammate of McCarter's in high school, he would only agree to sign with Drake if coach Maury John also took McCarter. John agreed, and it quickly became clear — even as freshmen, when they weren't allowed to play on varsity (that was a rule back then), they'd often handily beat the varsity in practice — the move would pay off.

McCarter would go on to become one of the best players in the history of Drake, where his No. 15 is retired. The 1969 season was one for the ages, with Drake going 22-4 in the regular season and winning the Missouri Valley Conference title. Drake made the NCAA Tournament for the first time, and advanced all the way to the Final Four, falling to eventual champion UCLA, 85-82. McCarter had 24 points against UCLA. McCarter set school records for field goals in a season (272) and career (694), and left Drake second in school history with 1,626 points.

“If you want Larry and me, you need to sign Willie," Pulliam told the Register. I’ll never forget coach John saying to me, ‘I sure hope you know what you’re doing.’ I told him, ‘You will thank me later for getting Willie.’”

McCarter, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, was a first-team All-American in 1969, leading to him becoming the No. 12 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers. He played with them for two seasons, and the Portland Trail Blazers for one. He kept playing post-NBA, catching on with the Grand Rapids Tackers of the CBA in 1973, which he had started coaching high-school basketball.

McCarter's younger brother, Andre, played collegiately at UCLA and also briefly in the NBA.

In 2019, Willie "Mike" McCarter was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

