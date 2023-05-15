Wayne State baseball wins GLIAC title, 5 individual awards

Team awards, individual awards — the Warriors will take them all.

Wayne State University’s baseball team nearly made a clean sweep at the end-of-season GLIAC awards last week before taking the GLIAC tournament championship Sunday with a 4-2 win over Grand Valley State in the second leg of a double-elimination final at Lansing’s Jackson Field, home of the Lugnuts.

Wayne State (42-11) also claimed a regular-season GLIAC title. The GLIAC tournament win was the school’s first since 2010. The Warriors on Monday drew a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, which will mark the school’s 10th tournament appearance and eighth under head coach Ryan Kelley.

Of the major awards, which were voted on by GLIAC coaches, Wayne State took five of the six: Outfielder Rudy Ramirez was named the 2023 GLIAC Player of the Year, starter Karter Fitzpatrick GLIAC Pitcher of the Year, Tony Hatzigeorgiou Freshman Player of the Year and Kelley was named Coach of the Year.

Junior pitcher Ryan Szlachcic won the Troy Berry Award, given to the player who best demonstrates outstanding character and leadership on and off the field.

After taking an 8-1 lead in the first game against GVSU Sunday, Wayne State gave up eight unanswered, including the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, to be forced into a winner-take-all Game 2. Wayne State won the second game, 4-2, without such drama.

“Today featured everything this game has to offer,” Kelley said. “Success, adversity, challenges, triumph and more. However, the power of a team-first environment under the direction of our upperclassmen set the tone.”

Wayne State set a single-season record for wins (38) with a win over Davenport on May 6 and now has 42 — and counting. The Warriors’ season will continue Thursday against No. 5 seed Northwood in the NCAA Midwest Regionals at Quincy University in western Illinois. The three-team, double-elimination regional also features No. 1 Quincy (44-9) and will conclude Saturday.

