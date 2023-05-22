After first winning season since 2011, EMU parts way with baseball coach Eric Roof

Eastern Michigan is parting ways with head baseball coach Eric Roof.

Roof was head coach for five seasons, and was interim head coach for the 2018 season. He finished his Eagles career with a 104-180-1 record, including 27-26 this past season. It was his first winning season as head coach. Before assuming the head-coach role, he was an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan.

Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee made the coaching-change announcement Monday afternoon, and said a national search for a replacement is under way.

"We appreciate Eric for all he has done for Eastern Michigan baseball these last nine seasons," Wetherbee said in a statement. "Having watched him serve as an assistant coach, interim head coach, and as head coach, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Eric and the way he represented Eastern Michigan University with class.

"I want to thank Eric, and wish him, his wife, Devon, and his family nothing but the best in the future."

Said Roof: "I want to personally thank the administration, players, coaches, and alumni for allowing me to lead this program for the last six years as well as the three seasons as an assistant."

Eastern Michigan closed the season with four consecutive wins, including a series sweep over Northern Illinois to clinch the Eagles' first winning season since 2011. (They were 12-8 in Mid-American Conference play.) In Friday's 10-9 win, graduate student Kyle Schroedle recorded what is believed to be the first cycle in Eastern Michigan history. Senior Luke Russo (Howell) jumped into fourth place in Eastern Michigan history with 107 strikeouts in a season.

Still, it wasn't enough to qualify the Eagles for the four-team MAC tournament, which starts Wednesday. No. 4 Western Michigan plays No. 1 Kent State, and No. 2 Central Michigan plays No. 3 Ball State.

The Eagles haven't made the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

"EMU baseball has a rich tradition including appearances in the 1975 and 1976 NCAA College World Series," Wetherbee said in the statement. "Knowing our foundation while evaluating our program, making a change in leadership with our baseball program was not an easy decision. Our attention now turns to finding a dynamic leader that will continue to push us towards the goal of returning to the top of the Mid-American Conference and challenging for a return to the postseason."

Roof, 36, played collegiately at Michigan State, then was an 18th-round pick by the Tigers in 2009. He played three professional seasons before turning to coaching, first at Michigan State, then at Eastern Michigan.

His father, Gene, was a major-league player, before spending more than 30 years as a coach in the Tigers' system, retiring in 2020. Gene Roof was the Tigers' first-base coach under Sparky Anderson from 1992-95, and also had a stint as manager of the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens.

