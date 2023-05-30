Grand Valley falls in opener of Division II softball championship series

The backs are against the wall for Grand Valley State softball.

In the first game of the best-of-three series for the Division II national championship, North Georgia used a five-run fifth inning to rally past GVSU, 7-3, on Tuesday in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Game 2 is set for noon Wednesday, and if Grand Valley State wins that game, a third game would be played after the conclusion of Game 2.

Grand Valley State (47-7) is in the finals for the first time since 2002 and is seeking its first national championship in softball.

The Lakers have the best pitcher in the nation in senior Hannah Beatus, but she suffered just her second loss of the season — and first since March — when things fell apart in the fifth inning. An error extended the inning, and North Georgia scored five unanswered runs, all unearned.

Sydney Blair had a two-run triple and Mariah Wicker had a two-run home run — both with two outs — in the frame.Grand Valley State had led, 3-2, entering the fifth inning.

The Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double from senior slugger Lydia Goble, and a sacrifice fly from Morgan Wagner. North Georgia came right back to tie the game the next half-inning, then in the second, the Lakers went ahead on an infield RBI single by Liberti Fair.

Beatus, a first-team Division II All-America selection, came into the game with a 0.83 ERA and 0.73 WHIP, but allowed nine hits and three walks. Two of the runs were earned. She finished with four strikeouts.

This was the first loss of this year’s NCAA Tournament for Grand Valley State.

North Georgia (63-7) is looking for its second national championship.

