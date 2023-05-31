Grand Valley State softball swept away in Division II College World Series final

It took until the brink of June, but Grand Valley State softball finally met its match.

The Lakers' offense went quiet and North Georgia did just enough to secure a 3-0 win in the Division II championship game Wednesday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. North Georgia (64-7) won its second Division II national championship by sweeping the first two games of the best-of-three series, after rallying to win, 7-3, on Tuesday.

The two losses were the only losses in the NCAA Tournament for Grand Valley State (47-8).

It marked the first time the Lakers lost back-to-back games all season.

Grand Valley State was seeking its first national title in softball, after falling in the finals in 2002.

"Being part of this team, I'm so grateful for it," said catcher Morgan Wagner, a redshirt senior from Coloma, Michigan. "Ending it right here, honestly I couldn't ask for anything better for these girls."

Grand Valley State was limited to just five hits in Wednesday's final, and only had one serious rally.

In the bottom of the sixth, junior center fielder Kaitlin Lynch and redshirt senior right fielder Joanna Cirrincione hit back-to-back singles with one out.

But North Georgia pitcher Kristen Davis shut the door, getting redshirt senior shortstop Lydia Goble to line out and Wagner to ground out.

In a rarity, Goble (Schoolcraft, Michigan) was 0-for-3 for the day. She finished the season batting .463 with a .514 on-base percentage.

The Lakers went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Davis went the distance and didn't walk any Lakers. She also didn't record a strikeout, relying on her defense to shut down the veteran-laden Lakers team.

"For having such an old group that is going to be moving on," said Grand Valley State senior ace Hannah Beatus, who finished the season 30-3, "I think it really set the tone and the expectation for the underclassmen.

"I just remember I was so grateful as a sophomore…to be able to experience that (NCAA Tournament)."

Beatus, arguably the best pitcher in Division II this season, tossed the complete game, her 30th of the season, while allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk. She finished with five strikeouts.

Like in Tuesday's opening loss, Grand Valley State's fielding — a strength most of the season — helped the North Georgia offense. North Georgia scored its first run in the third inning, set up on a fielding error, and then scored twice in the fourth, again helped by some loose play in the field. A wild pitch led to one run in the fourth.

Of the 10 runs North Georgia scored in the two games, six were unearned.

This year marked Grand Valley State's sixth trip to the Division II College World Series, the fourth under head coach and Lakers alum Dana Callihan, and the second in the last three years.

